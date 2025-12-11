Kenya: Environmental Activist Truphena Muthoni Sets New 72-Hour Tree-Hugging World Record

Nairobi — Environmental conservationist Truphena Muthoni has officially set a new world record after completing a 72-hour non-stop tree-hugging marathon, surpassing her previous personal best of 48 hours and marking a major milestone in global climate activism.

Muthoni began the challenge on in Nyeri and held on for three consecutive days, drawing support from environmental groups, local leaders, and hundreds of Kenyans who monitored her progress both on-site and online.

The feat is expected to be submitted to the relevant global record certifying bodies for verification.

Speaking shortly after completing the challenge, an exhausted but jubilant Muthoni said her mission was to draw attention to the urgent need to protect Kenya's forests and inspire youth to take up environmental stewardship.

"This record is not just for me--it is for our trees, our climate, and our future. If hugging a tree for 72 hours gets even one more person to plant or protect a tree, then it is worth every second," she said.

Throughout the marathon, medical volunteers and organizers ensured her safety as crowds cheered her on.

Local environmental groups praised her bold demonstration, calling it a creative form of advocacy at a time when Kenya continues to battle widespread deforestation, land degradation and the impact of worsening climate shocks.

County officials also lauded her effort, describing it as a symbol of resilience and a reminder that community-led conservation remains central to Kenya's climate agenda.

The 72-hour achievement places Muthoni among the world's most committed environmental endurance activists, and her team says more initiatives are planned to keep the momentum on reforestation and climate awareness.