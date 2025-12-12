Kenya: Tree-Hugging Record Breaker Truphena Muthoni's Environmental Campaign Earns Massive Odibets Boost

11 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyan environmental conservationist Truphena Muthoni has officially secured a new world record after completing an extraordinary 72-hour non-stop tree-hugging marathon, surpassing her previous personal best of 48 hours and marking a major milestone in global climate activism.

To honour her achievement and amplify her ongoing environmental advocacy, betting firm Odibets has stepped in with a Sh1mn boost to support her campaigns aimed at promoting tree planting, climate awareness, and sustainable environmental practices across the country.

Speaking during the presentation of the support package, Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai praised Muthoni's dedication, describing her as an inspiration to young people and environmental champions nationwide.

"We are delighted to boost Truphena Muthoni's quest. Her unwavering commitment to environmental conservation is truly admirable, and we believe this support will help her scale her efforts and inspire more Kenyans to take action towards a greener future," said Mungai.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Muthoni's 72-hour tree-hugging feat, now awaiting formal ratification as a Guinness World Record, shines a spotlight on Kenya's growing role in global climate action. Her goal, she said, is to use symbolic acts like the marathon to draw attention to deforestation, pollution, and the urgent need for environmental restoration.

She expressed gratitude to Odibets for recognizing her work and investing in her mission.

The funding is expected to go toward mass tree-planting drives, community environmental education programs, and campaigns encouraging Kenyans to take practical steps toward protecting their surroundings.

Muthoni's achievement and Odibets' support come at a time when climate concerns continue to intensify globally, positioning Kenya at the forefront of creative activism for environmental sustainability.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.