Liberia to Launch the Wonegizi-Wologizi Initiative for Sustainable Ecosystems (Wise)

MONROVIA — Stakeholders from Liberia's development sector will come together on December 10, 2025, for the official launch and signing ceremony of the Wonegizi-Wologizi Initiative for Sustainable Ecosystems (WISE), a new effort focused on sustainably managing one of West Africa's most ecologically valuable forest areas. The event, set for 9 a.m. at the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) headquarters in Whein Town, signifies the beginning of a five-year program aimed at enhancing conservation, supporting local communities, and strengthening national forest governance.

The WISE project will be implemented by GRET in partnership with Fauna & Flora (F&F), with funding from the French Development Agency (AFD). The FDA will act as the government's main technical partner as the project advances to full implementation. Supported by a €9 million grant from the French government, the initiative aims to conserve the Wonegizi and Wologizi forest systems--two proposed protected areas vital to Liberia's goal of expanding protected lands to 1.5 million hectares and cutting national deforestation by half by 2030.

Liberia hosts about 43 percent of the remaining Upper Guinea Forest, making the country a key part of regional biodiversity conservation efforts. However, these forests are increasingly threatened by agriculture, mining, and poaching, with over 20 percent of the national forest cover lost since the early 2000s. The WISE project addresses these challenges by taking a landscape-wide approach that will support the creation and future management of protected areas, restore ecological corridors, and improve living conditions for approximately 34,000 people across 42 communities in Lofa County.

The launch will gather senior government officials, foreign missions, international development agencies, civil society groups, private-sector actors, and representatives of affected communities. Expected dignitaries include the Ambassador of France, leaders of AFD, senior officials from the FDA, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Liberia Land Authority, and the Lofa County Superintendent, along with heads of partner organizations such as GRET and Fauna & Flora. Representatives from UNDP, the World Bank, the EU Delegation, GIZ, and other global partners are also expected to attend.

The morning program will include opening remarks, a presentation on the ecological importance and management priorities of the Wonegizi-Wologizi landscape, and an overview of the WISE project's objectives, operational plan, and risk-mitigation approach. The formal signing ceremony between the Government of Liberia and the French Development Agency, as well as between AFD and GRET, and GRET and Fauna & Flora, will follow, symbolizing the coordinated commitment of government and international partners to the long-term preservation of Liberia's natural heritage. A group photo and lunch will close the official launch event.

By the close of the launch, partners aim to establish a shared understanding of the project's objectives andexpected results and stakeholders; and formally commence implementation activities in the Wonegizi-Wologizi landscape. The event is expected to reinforce national and international confidence in Liberia's commitment to sustainable forest management and inclusive community development.

The WISE project marks an important step in protecting one of Liberia's key biodiversity corridors, while also boosting economic prospects for rural communities and supporting national climate and conservation objectives. Its launch demonstrates a united effort to preserve Liberia's forest heritage for future generations.

About WISE

The Wonegizi-Wologizi Initiative for Sustainable Ecosystems offers a transformative plan for balancing biodiversity protection with community growth. Through inclusive governance and strategic investments, the project aims to create healthier forests, boost local economies, and build a more climate-resilient future for Liberia.