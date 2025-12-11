Nigeria: Osimhen Wins Sportsman of the Year Award in Turkey

11 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Super Eagles and Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen, has been named Sportsman of the Year at the 2025 GQ Türkiye Men of the Year Awards.

The 26-year-old received the prestigious award at an elaborate ceremony on Wednesday night.

He earned the award for his standout impact at Galatasaray last season, where he scored 37 goals and provided seven assists in 41 matches, leading the club to the league title and prompting Galatasaray to break the Turkish transfer record with a €75 million permanent deal from Napoli.

Osimhen has maintained his impressive form this season, already netting 11 goals in 14 games for the Istanbul giants.

