Nigeria: Ambassadorial Screening - Drama As Nominee Fails to Identify Senator From His State

Members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee were shocked that an ambassadorial nominee from Ekiti State, Emmanuel Adeyemi, could only identify two senators from the state during screening.

There was a mild drama during the screening session conducted by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for the ambassadorial nominees on Wednesday when a nominee from Ekiti State, Emmanuel Adeyemi, failed to identify one of the three senators representing his state.

Mr Adeyemi, a deputy director in the Office of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a PhD holder from universities in Hong Kong and France, appeared before the committee for screening alongside several other nominees.

Three senators represent each of the 36 Nigerian states, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has one senator, totalling 109.

The Senate, Nigeria's highest legislative chamber, has a constitutional mandate to screen and confirm the country's president's appointees.

Mr Tinubu last week transmitted 65 additional nominees for ambassadorial positions to the Senate for screening and confirmation, urging lawmakers to expedite the process in accordance with Section 171(1), (2), and (4) of the 1999 Constitution.

The president nominated 34 individuals as career ambassadors and high commissioners, while 31 others were listed as non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.

The nominees include former governors, former lawmakers, a serving senator and other prominent personalities.

During the session, Mr Adeyemi attempted to pay tribute to the senators from Ekiti State, a tradition for nominees appearing before lawmakers. However, he could only mention two, namely the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), and Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South).

When pressed to name the third senator, Mr Adeyemi became visibly confused. A member of his delegation eventually whispered to him the name of the third senator, Cyril Fasuyi, the senator representing Ekiti North.

The committee members then became furious and separately expressed displeasure with the nominee's attitude.

Cross River South Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong questioned the nominee's preparedness and suitability for a diplomatic posting.

"Much as we admit that one man can't know everything, it is expected that somebody like you, who has been nominated to represent the country as an ambassador, should know details like the three senators from your state.

"It is even important that the people we are presenting at a time the international perception of our country are competent enough to repair our image," he said.

Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) and Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) also criticised the nominee's lapse, questioning his capacity to effectively represent Nigeria abroad.

However, Oyo Central Senator Yunus Akintunde, who stood in for Mr Bamidele during the screening, pleaded on Mr Adeyemi's behalf, urging the committee to overlook the incident.

"Please forgive him. Please let us overlook his mistake and pardon him for not knowing that Ekiti, like other states, has three senators," Mr Akintunde said.

Mr Adeyemi is one of President Tinubu's three ambassadorial nominees from Ekiti State, alongside Erelu Adebayo and Olumilua Oluwayemika.

Other nominees screened

The panel also screened several other career ambassadorial nominees, including Ahmed Sulu-Gambari, Maimuna Besto, Monica Enebechi, Ahmed Monguno, Kingsley Onaga, Magaji Umar and Aminu Nasir.

Ondo South Senator, Jimoh Ibrahim, also nominated as a nominee, presented himself for screening despite not being initially listed for the day. His colleagues then asked him to "take a bow and go."

The Senate panel is expected to continue screening other nominees on Thursday.