Liberia Questions Credibility of International Peace Mechanisms

At the 12th high-level seminar on Peace and Security in Africa, Liberia, through Deputy Minister Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei, raised concerns about the credibility and effectiveness of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the African Union (AU), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The UNSC, AU, and ECOWAS have long been regarded as pillars of conflict resolution and peacebuilding in Africa. The UNSC, as the primary organ for maintaining global peace, has often authorized peacekeeping missions and sanctions.

The AU, with its continental mandate, aims to promote unity, respond to crises, and mediate disputes. ECOWAS, meanwhile, is tasked with fostering regional integration and responding to security challenges specific to West Africa. Despite these structures, their effectiveness has increasingly come under question amid persistent instability.

During the 12th high-level seminar, Deputy Minister Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei articulated Liberia's growing skepticism about the ability of these mechanisms to address today's crises.

Nyei highlighted the frequency and severity of unconstitutional changes of government, terrorism, and humanitarian emergencies in West Africa. He questioned whether the UNSC, AU, and ECOWAS have adapted adequately to the evolving landscape, noting apparent gaps in response and coordination.

The seminar itself underscored the urgency of these issues, as participants debated strategies to confront insecurity and restore faith in international systems. Nyei's remarks resonated with many attendees, reflecting a broader regional frustration with the status quo.

One of the most pressing challenges identified by Liberia is the wave of unconstitutional changes of government in West Africa. Coups and political instability have undermined democratic institutions, eroded public trust, and complicated efforts to address terrorism and organized crime. These developments have contributed to widespread displacement, food insecurity, and strained humanitarian resources.

Moreover, Liberia contends that the fragmented and sometimes slow responses of the UNSC, AU, and ECOWAS have allowed crises to escalate. Ineffective coordination, limited enforcement mechanisms, and inconsistent political will have all been cited as impediments to meaningful progress.

In light of these challenges, Liberia has called for a renewed commitment to reforming and strengthening international and regional peace mechanisms. Deputy Minister Nyei urged ECOWAS to adopt a more proactive, unified stance, emphasizing the need for improved early-warning systems, rapid response capabilities, and greater accountability among member states.

Liberia also advocates for restoring confidence in international political systems by ensuring greater transparency, inclusivity, and responsiveness.

This includes re-evaluating the role of the UNSC and AU in African affairs, as well as fostering stronger partnerships between regional organizations and local communities affected by conflict. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.