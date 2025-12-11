Liberia: Crisis of Leadership!

Gbarnga — Civil society advocate Aaron Juaquellie has ignited countywide debate after accusing Senator Prince K. Moye and Representative Josiah Marvin Cole of fueling "underdevelopment, division, and tension" through their prolonged political feud.

Speaking to The New Dawn, Juaquellie said the rivalry between the two top Bong lawmakers has stalled significant development efforts and deepened disunity among citizens.

"Bong County is bigger than the ambitions of any individual leader," he said. "We cannot move forward when key leaders focus on rivalry instead of results."

According to Juaquellie, the county's progress continues to suffer as leadership conflicts delay projects, weaken institutions, and divide communities. Rural areas still grapple with poor road networks, abandoned agriculture initiatives, weak school systems, and struggling health facilities, problems citizens say stem from a lack of coordinated leadership.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Juaquellie is calling on both lawmakers to put the county first by engaging in constructive dialogue. He also urged civil society, youth, women, and traditional groups to demand accountability and advocate for unity-driven leadership.

"No county can prosper in confusion," he stressed.

His comments have sparked widespread reactions across radio talk shows, community meetings, and social media. While some residents believe the allegations reflect long-standing concerns, others argue that collective effort, not blame, is needed to move Bong forward.

As the debate intensifies, citizens now wait to see whether the controversy will push the county's political leaders toward cooperation or further deepen the divide.