Liberia: Stand Office in Flames As Pro-Democracy Group Gears Up for December 17 Anti-Government Protest

11 December 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — The offices of the pro-democracy and civil society organization STAND, located in Congo Town, were seen engulfed in flames early Thursday morning, drawing the attention of nearby residents and passersby. The blaze, which broke out at dawn, sent thick smoke billowing into the sky as community members attempted to alert authorities and contain the situation.

As of press time, the cause of the fire remains unknown. No official statement has yet been issued by the Liberia National Fire and Rescue Service regarding the origin of the incident, and it is unclear whether the fire was accidental or the result of foul play. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the structure burning intensely before emergency responders arrived on the scene.

The incident comes at a critical moment for STAND, an outspoken civil society group led by political activist Mulbah Morlu. The organization has been mobilizing its supporters for a major protest scheduled for December 17, aimed at expressing widespread dissatisfaction with the government. The planned demonstration has gained national attention, with organizers citing governance concerns, economic pressures, and alleged abuses of power as driving forces behind the upcoming action.

With the fire occurring just days before the protest, questions have begun to swirl regarding whether the incident could impact the group's preparations. STAND officials have not yet commented publicly on the extent of the damage or whether Thursday's blaze will disrupt logistical plans for the December 17 rally.

More details are expected as authorities investigate the cause of the fire and STAND issues an official response.

