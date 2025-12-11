Nigeria: 'I'll Keep Dancing - It Doesn't Affect My Job As Governor' - Adeleke

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke says he will continue dancing despite criticism, insisting it does not interfere with his performance in office.

Adeleke, widely known as "the dancing governor" for his energetic public dance moves, has faced scrutiny from political opponents who argue that his hobby reflects a lack of seriousness. The governor, who plans to seek re-election in 2026 under the Accord Party, maintains that his love for dancing will not affect his political prospects or administrative responsibilities.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Wednesday, Adeleke said he dances to praise God and relax.

His words, "I will keep dancing because I love to dance, I love to praise my God, and that doesn't change anything. So, I will still dance, praise my God, and do my work.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Everyone has their own way of relaxing. My hobby is to dance and praise my God. That doesn't affect my work."

Adeleke, who joined Accord Party after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, emerged as the party's candidate for the August 8, 2026, governorship election.

He stated his decision was driven to safeguard his people-focused policies and re-election prospects in 2026

"Thank you, Osun people. To ensure continuity and the long-term sustainability of our people-centered governance agenda beyond 2026, we have taken the bold step of moving to the Accord Party," he said.

"This decision is driven by our commitment to protect the progress we have made together and to secure a stronger future for our dear state.

"I deeply appreciate your love, trust, and consistent support for my administration. With your continued backing, we will consolidate our achievements, expand the impact of good governance, and keep delivering the dividends of democracy to every community across Osun State."