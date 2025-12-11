Nigeria: We Must Support Regional Efforts to Deter Violent Extremism, Army Chief, Shaibu Says

Abuja — The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed that the Nigerian military must continue to back regional initiatives aimed at countering violent extremism, securing shared borders, and strengthening democratic governance across West Africa.

Speaking during the decoration of 27 newly promoted Major Generals, the Army Chief underscored the interdependence of peace and stability across the sub-region, noting that the security of individual states has significant implications for collective regional safety.

Shaibu described the Nigerian Army as the guardian of national stability and constitutional order, stressing that loyalty to the president, the constitution, and the Nigerian people remained paramount.

"Our allegiance must never waver. As senior officers, you inherit a proud legacy. Your conduct must reflect the values and expectations of your new status. Nigeria also carries a vital responsibility in sustaining the stability of the West African sub-region," he said.

Addressing the newly installed generals, he reminded them that their elevation marked their entry into the strategic leadership cadre of the Armed Forces -- a position that comes with weightier expectations.

"Our nation is confronted by fast-evolving threats -- terrorism, banditry, and various forms of asymmetric conflict. These challenges require innovative thinking and flexible operational strategies.

"Your decisions will now influence not just battles, but the broader direction of national security. Lead with humility, carry your new rank with honour, and deploy your authority in the service of the Army and our country," he noted.

He urged them to champion strategic foresight, preparedness, and reform-oriented leadership capable of strengthening operational effectiveness in a rapidly changing threat environment.

Turning to officers who were not promoted, the COAS encouraged them to remain steadfast, describing career progression in the Army as a deliberate and merit-driven process.

"Promotion is not a race. The Nigerian Army rewards merit, diligence, loyalty, integrity, and professionalism. Stay committed -- your time will come," the COAS said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa, applauded the commitment of the newly promoted officers, asserting that the Nigerian Armed Forces were regarded among the best globally because they consistently uphold merit and excellence.

"In our Armed Forces, promotion is earned. It demands courage, resilience, integrity, and years of dedicated service. You have proven yourselves worthy," he said.

He further emphasised the importance of joint operations, stressing that national security could only be achieved through strong collaboration among the Army, Navy, Air Force, and all relevant security agencies.

"These are Nigerian challenges. We must confront them collectively. The nation expects results, and time is not on our side. We must adopt new approaches and deliver more effectively," he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Administration (Army), Major General Isa Abdullahi, described the newly promoted generals as some of the finest leadership assets within the Nigerian Army.