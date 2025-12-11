Nigeria: We Won't Allow Terror, Divisive Acts to Derail Nigeria, Charges Religious Leaders - Govt

Amid concerns over challenges of insecurity in the country, the federal government, yesterday, said it was ready to defend the sovereignty of Nigeria, adding that it would not allow terror or division to sink the ship of state.

It also said while it would continue to support measures that promote peaceful coexistence amongst citizens, it would not hesitate to clamp down on those who use the airwaves or internet to spread negative narratives.

In a related development, the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has called on members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to remain steadfast in defending constitutional order, promoting inclusive political dialogue, and supporting credible transitions that reinforce stability.

This was as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Shaibu Waidi, has commended troops of the 81 Division, Lagos, for their swift intervention in the Republic of Benin, which foiled the recent attempted coup.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who addressed

Second Triannual Meeting of the Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC ) held in Abuja, yesterday, said Nigeria has been under enormous stress in the last six months.

This, he contended, was "occasioned by internal security situation, heightened political rhetoric, and degraded mutual trust which was almost ebbing into religious conflict."

The SGF regretted that Nigeria has come under international pressure for the wrong reasons, orchestrated by mis-characterisation of her situation.

"In the midst of these challenges, we must remind ourselves as leaders of faith, as traditional rulers and as voices of reason that wield influence in the society that despite the trials that buffet us, Nigeria remains a strong, united, and sovereign nation.

"We have survived past crises including a gruelling civil war and emerged with a renewed commitment to unity in diversity. Our independence and sovereignty are non-negotiable, and we cannot allow terror or division to sink the ship of state.

"It is precisely at times like this that NIREC and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians must come together to promote peace through collaboration," he said.

Ariving at the its designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the government of the United States of America, Akume said the development has triggered a flurry of diplomatic and other critical activities aimed at addressing the wrong perception about the country.

He said though much success has been recorded in addressing the situation, much more work still needed to be done on the short, medium and long term basis, adding that in the midst of the various challenges, Nigeria remained a strong, united, and sovereign nation.

While admitting that Christian communities in parts of the country had suffered horrific attacks, the SGF said that Muslim communities have also suffered similar attacks.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu Calls for Defence of Constitution Order over Foiled Benin Coup

Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has called ECOWAS members to remain steadfast in defending constitutional order, promoting inclusive political dialogue, and supporting credible transitions that reinforced stability.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who also called for the acceleration of economic integration in the sub-region, challenged ECOWAS to meet the yearning of the regional youth who were looking up to the regional body to create opportunities for them.

She spoke yesterday at the opening of the 95th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Minister in Abuja.

While noting that as ECOWAS was still basking in the euphoria of the golden jubilee celebration, the Regional body must confront its challenges headlong.

She identified the recent surge in military take over, banditry and kidnappings as some of the challenges.

"Recent years have witnessed political instability and lack of inclusivity, including forceful unconstitutional changes of government, deliberate prolonged transitions, and governance uncertainties and deficits in a number of Member States.

"These situations challenge not only the democratic values to which we have all subscribed, but also threaten hard-won development gains. They undermine citizen confidence and weaken the regional cohesion that has defined ECOWAS for half a century.

"We must therefore remain steadfast in defending constitutional order, promoting inclusive political dialogue, and supporting credible transitions that reinforce stability. Our unity and collective resolve are essential to navigating these periods of uncertainty."

Army Chief hails Troops for Foiling Coup

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Shaibu Waidi, has commended troops of the 81 Division, Lagos, for their swift intervention in the Republic of Benin, which foiled the recent attempted coup.

Waidi, who gave the commendation during his maiden visit to the division's headquarters in Victoria Island, said the troops' rapid mobilisation and response were instrumental in safeguarding democratic governance across Nigeria's border.

"Particularly, I want to commend all the officers and men of this division for the rapid response to restore democracy in the Republic of Benin. That is the hallmark of soldiering.

"Immediately the instruction was given, the officers mobilised and ensured that task was carried out effectively. So, I say congratulations to all of you. That is the spirit," he said.

The Army Chief also urged the personnel to remain disciplined and focused, assuring them that the welfare of soldiers and their families would remain his top priority.

"I am here with all my staff and we are putting you first. Everything that concerns your well-being, welfare in terms of accommodation, allowances, the education of your children, healthcare. We will ensure we give that top priority and ensure you have a top-notch education for your children.

"I am also happy to note that illegal duties have reduced tremendously. Do your best to stay out of trouble. Maintain the soldier core values and that will keep you on the right path," he added.

As part of his visit, Waidi inaugurated several projects at the Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja Cantonment, Ikeja, designed to improve personnel welfare and strengthen operational preparedness.

The projects include a refurbished basketball court sponsored by First Bank, a remodelled Quarter Guard at the 9 Brigade Headquarters funded by Air Peace Airlines, and the newly completed 9 Brigade Headquarters Complex, executed under the immediate past Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Mathew Oyekola.

Waidi also planted a commemorative tree within the barracks, symbolising the Nigerian Army's commitment to environmental sustainability and long-term development.