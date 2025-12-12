Nigeria: Cut My Husband Some Slack, We Are Working Hard to Keep Nigeria Safe - Remi Tinubu

Abuja — First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, appealed to Nigerians to take it easy with her husband, President Bola Tinubu, saying he worked hard to keep the nation safe and also worked seven days a week.

Expresses their desire to give more to the needy in Nigeria in 2026, she declared that Tinubu has been working tirelessly towards ensuring that all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria were safe.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday at the end of her 2025 Children's Christmas Brunch held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, Mrs Tinubu stressed that making Nigeria safe for all was top on the agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Responding to questions about the mixed experiences of Nigerian children this year, global academic and other achievements on one hand and mass abductions on the other, the first lady insisted that the Tinubu government has acted swiftly and responsibly, particularly in the recent rescue of abducted schoolchildren.

"Mr President has done the needful. They've gone after them. This is the quickest rescue we have ever gotten in the history of this nation," she said, alluding to the effort of the administration on safe schools.

She urged Nigerians to appreciate the scale of Nigeria's challenges, noting that the country's population, estimated at over 250 million, was comparable to that of the United States.

"Cut Mr President some slack. We work seven days a week in here. You think I don't want a safe society? I do. Every child that leaves this place should feel safe. That is what we are working for," she appealed.

The first lady, however, called on Nigerians to embrace a renewed spirit of generosity in 2026 by sharing more of their God-given blessings with the less privileged, stressing that giving was a moral duty and an expression of gratitude.

Tinubu said she intended to expand her message of generosity in her upcoming podcast, noting that many Nigerians refrained from giving because they measured their lives by the standards of the wealthy rather than remembering their own humble beginnings.

"Next year should be a year Nigerians reach out to others, especially those who are less privileged. Most people, when they are blessed, want to remain at that level of blessing and only associate with people there.

"But not me. I always try to hold on to my foundation... When you begin to fly high, you can fall like Humpty Dumpty if you forget who you are," she said.

Remi Tinubu explained that she often gave until she has "zero," not out of abundance but from a desire to share the favour God has bestowed on her.

She tasked Nigerians to take pride in what they ha and to view giving as an extension of gratitude.

Her words: "You've been eating before you got to this position. You've been wearing clothes before you got to this position. Own what you have; be proud of who you are; and then you will be able to share the favour God has given you."

She stressed that the event was deliberately structured for children from modest backgrounds, not the children of ministers or top government officials.

"When I was First Lady before, I never invited ministers' children, they have food to eat. This is for the people. We bring in children so that one day, if they become leaders, the picture is already planted in their minds," she stated.

According to her, the event also served as cultural exposure for children, introducing them to new experiences and helping shape their aspirations.

"Some said they want to be soldiers, they see what is going on and are already planning how to help protect society in future," she noted.

Describing the brunch as "a really good day," Mrs Tinubu said the children's joy reflected the hope that still existed in the country.

She added that their aspirations, including those who declared interest in joining the armed forces, showed that the next generation was already thinking about how to confront security threats.

"They are ready for you. Before you get me, I'm going to get you--that's what they are saying. It's a good day. We should celebrate," she stated.

The first lady engaged the children in a reading session from her book, The Christmas Story, which creatively reimagined the story of Jesus' birth featuring Nigerian characters.

"I wanted to create a Christmas story where the heroes are blacks, where children could see themselves in the story. We own this story with our rich culture and tradition," the first lady explained.

She stressed the importance of instilling pride in heritage and identity in the young ones, saying, "It is my culture that really gives me good self-esteem. I know who I am and whose I am."