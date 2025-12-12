Nigeria: Chelle Drops Okoye, Arokodare, Sticks With Injured Nwabali, 27 Others

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, released Nigeria's final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday evening with the exclusion of Udinese goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, who was expected to step up to the first choice role.

Surprisingly, Chelle, stick with his injured Number 1, Stanley Nwabali, who his Chippa United coach in South Africa has written off to be unfit for the AFCON in Morocco starting in barely 10 days time.

Also left out of the Super Eagles final squad is Wolverhampton Wanderers Tolu Arokodare who has failed to take his chance with the Nigerian senior team despite the opportunities offered him during the World Cup qualifiers.

Paul Onuachu, Francis Uzoho, Cyriel Dessers and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru have been recalled to the team along with four uncapped players like Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa), Salim Fago (NK Istra, Croatia), Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers) and Tochukwu Nnadi (ZulteWaregem).

All the other players in the squad participated in the failed World Cup qualification run that ended last month.

Chelle opted for the usual suspects like Nwabali, defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, and other players as Nigerians are looking forward to the team winning a fourth African title at this 35th edition of continental football showpiece to make up for the World Cup miss.

According to the statement issued by NFF's Director of Communication, Dr Ademola Olajire, the Super Eagles will clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly at the Cairo Stadium on Tuesday, 16th December, before flying aboard a chartered flight from Cairo to Fès (their battlefield in Group C) two days later.

The three-time champions take on the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on 23rd December, before further group phase encounters against Tunisia's Carthage Eagles (27th December) and Uganda's Cranes (30th December).

NIGERIA'S 28-MAN 2025 AFCON SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961 (Croatia)