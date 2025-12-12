Nigeria: Super Falcons Remain Africa's Best, Slip One Spot Globally

12 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Ten-time Africa champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, have remained the continent's best women's team in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday.

Although Falcons slipped one spot from 36th in last Month's Ranking to 37th yesterday, the Justine Madugu wards are head and shoulder above the second best team from Africa.

South Africa's Banyana Banyana who also retained their spot as Nigeria's closest rivals on the continent, were ranked 55th globally.

Ghana's Black Queens however recorded one of the biggest improvements among Africa's top sides, rising five places to 62nd in the world. Zambia follow at 64th, while Morocco complete Africa's top five, ranked 66th globally.

One of the standout movements came from Burkina Faso. Although ranked 15th in Africa, the Burkinabé side achieved the continent's most significant leap--jumping 16 spots from 134th to 118th in the world--reflecting notable progress in their recent performances.

FIFA's latest ranking cycle captures the growing competitiveness of women's football across Africa, with several teams narrowing the gap behind continental leaders Nigeria.

