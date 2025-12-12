Burundi: Nduhungirehe Cites Burundi's Role in Regional Destabilisation

Foreign affairs minister Olivier Nduhungirehe has refuted Burundi's claims that Rwanda is planning to attack Bujumbura, arguing instead that it is Burundi's actions that pose a direct threat to Rwanda's security and regional stability.

He said Burundi's cooperation with Congolese government forces that fight alongside the FDLR, a militia composed of perpetrators of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, reveals intentions that contradict its public statements.

Speaking during an interview with the national broadcaster on Wednesday, December 10, Nduhungirehe placed the current allegations within the broader context of the conflict in eastern DR Congo, as he stressed that Burundi's narrative ignores its extensive role in the conflict.

Asked whether Burundi supports the FDLR, he replied: "It is the same coalition. Our only issue with Burundi is security. You cannot collaborate with the FDLR without intending to destabilise Rwanda, because the FDLR's primary objective is precisely that."

"And you will recall that in 2023, during the Congolese elections, President Felix Tshisekedi publicly declared, both in rallies and in the media, that he would attack Kigali without even having troops on the ground, and that he would help Rwandan youth overthrow the government," he added.

"He said this openly, and he went beyond words. He formed a coalition involving Burundi and the FDLR whose aim is to topple Rwanda's government, and then the mercenaries. All of this poses a serious threat to regional security."

He added that Burundi's recent claim that Rwanda fired shots into its territory was unfounded.

"There were no Rwandan attacks on Burundi in Bugarama, but there were rather shots from Burundi to Kamanyola in DR Congo. And now more than a thousand refugees from that place who came to Bugarama, who are now in Nyarushishi Transit Centre."

"Burundian troops even fled into Bugarama near our border. If Rwanda was attacking, why would they seek refuge where attacks are allegedly coming from?" he asked.

The minister further noted that Rwanda has long warned about Burundian activities that undermine peace in eastern DR Congo.

"There are now close to 20,000 Burundian forces in South Kivu, which now have surrounded the Banyamulenge community in Minembwe, preventing them from accessing the markets, basically starving them," he said, adding that the Burundian forces are also violating the ceasefire working together with the DR Congo army.

He emphasized that resolving the crisis requires dismantling the coalition and re-establishing regional cooperation. "Burundi should withdraw from eastern DR Congo, the FDLR must be dismantled, and Congolese attacks must stop for peace agreements to be implemented," he pointed out.