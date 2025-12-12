Nigeria: Political Class Deliberately Sabotaging Nigeria's Progress - Emir Sanusi II

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has accused Nigeria's political class of deliberately sabotaging the nation's development by treating public office as a personal enterprise rather than a public trust.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 15th anniversary of Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria in Lagos State, Sanusi II said the political elite consistently sidestep opportunities for national advancement because they prioritise themselves, their families and close associates over the country and its citizens.

He lamented that Nigeria's failures were not accidental but often the result of "deliberately missed opportunities," rooted in selfish governance.

According to him, "public office is about themselves, it's about their families, it's about people close to them, it's not about the country. But public office is about the citizens."

Emir Sanusi II urged young Nigerians to reject the dysfunctional system built on "ethnic rivalries, religious conflicts, and competition for personal aggrandisement," and instead unite to build a country that fulfils its true potential.

He emphasised that sovereignty lies with the people, not politicians, reminding citizens that each person holds a piece of Nigeria for which they are responsible.

He called for a clear, achievable ideological direction for a new Nigeria--one fundamentally different from the fractured nation created by decades of elite-driven misrule.