Ghana: Cedi Depreciates As Bank of Ghana Announces New Exchange Rates

The cedi has recorded a slight depreciation against major foreign currencies as the Bank of Ghana released its exchange rates for Thursday, 11th December 2025.

The US dollar is now selling at ₵11.45, compared to lower levels recorded earlier in the week.

The British pound is going for ₵15.26, also showing a marginal rise from previous selling rates.

The euro is selling at ₵13.33, reflecting a similar upward movement.

Related Articles

The Bank of Ghana explained that the figures represent the average interbank exchange rates used by commercial banks at the close of trading on Wednesday, 10th December 2025.

The new rates indicate continued pressure on the cedi as demand for major foreign currencies remains high.

By: Jacob Aggrey