Liberia: As River Cess Battles Persistent Outages, LERC Prepares Major Tariff Decision

Yarpah Town, River Cess County -- As residents and business owners in Yarpah Town continue to grapple with persistent and worsening power outages, national attention is turning to the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), which is expected to announce a major decision on electricity tariffs on Friday, December 12.

The announcement follows weeks of nationwide consultations on a tariff proposal submitted by the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC). The decision will determine whether LERC approves, adjusts, or rejects the proposed tariff structure -- a ruling that could significantly shape public access to electricity across the country.

But in River Cess, the anticipation comes at a time of deep frustration.

Outages Undermine Rural Electrification

Residents report that electricity now appears for only a few hours before disappearing for days -- sometimes up to two weeks -- rendering purchased LEC tokens useless. The instability is severely affecting businesses that only recently invested in appliances in anticipation of stable current.

Philips Hennings, who runs a beer parlor and food shop, said he spent US$50 on LEC tokens but received almost nothing in return. "The current comes for a few hours and goes again for six days," he said. He has since reverted to using his old generator to stay operational.

Others share similar frustrations.

"I regret buying a deep freezer," said shop owner Janjay Dougan. "I should have bought a generator instead. Sometimes we forget that LEC is here."

Dixson Gbarblo, a provision shop operator, described extensive damage caused by his generator. "It has blown out my TV, bulbs, and other appliances," he said. "And it cannot power my three freezers."

The outages have also led to a steep decline in LEC token sales, with vendors reporting that customers no longer trust the service enough to purchase credit.

Residents Fear a Dark Christmas

With the Christmas and New Year holidays approaching, many residents say they fear spending the festive season without electricity. Hennings has already urged local churches to service their generators ahead of watch-night services rather than rely on LEC.

Tariff Anxiety Grows Ahead of Friday's Decision

River Cess residents participated in LERC's public hearing in November, where they called for a major reduction in both the proposed electricity tariff and the US$84 meter cost associated with the LEC rollout. Community members argued that the fees were too high for a rural population with limited income.

As outages worsen, the uncertainty around LERC's upcoming decision has heightened public anxiety.

Local authorities and residents who contacted LEC technicians in the county say they have yet to receive a clear explanation for the recurring blackouts. LEC consultant Joshua Mulema told The Liberian Investigator that the team does not yet know the source of the problem but is "working on it."

Reliability and Affordability: Residents Want Both

For many in River Cess, the challenge is not only the cost of electricity but its reliability. Residents say tariff adjustments-- whether reduced or maintained-- will have little meaning if power remains inconsistent.

"Affordability must go hand in hand with reliability," said Janjay Zodehgar, Yarpah Township Commissioner. "What is the use of paying for electricity we cannot use?"

As LERC prepares to announce its final decision on Friday, residents hope the ruling will address both the financial and practical realities of rural electrification.

The Liberian Investigator will provide updates following LERC's announcement, including how the decision aligns with the concerns raised by the citizens of River Cess.