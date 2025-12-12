Gambia: NHRC Chairperson Urges Renewed Commitment to Justice, Dignity

The chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Emmanuel Daniel Joof, has called for deeper national commitment to justice, equality, and human dignity as The Gambia on Monday joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Human Rights Day under the theme: 'Our Everyday Essentials'.

In a statement delivered to mark the global event, Mr. Joof reminded Gambians that human rights are not distant legal principles found in treaties or courtrooms, but the basic necessities that define human existence: safe shelter, access to food and clean water, peace, freedom of expression, and dignity and fairness in everyday interactions.

Quoting the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, the NHRC chairperson noted that this year's theme encourages people to "reconnect with human rights by remembering that they are about people, our needs, our fears, and our aspirations."

Mr. Joof stressed that in a world facing rising uncertainty and instability, human rights must remain the compass that guides societies. "They are positive because they enrich our lives; essential because they safeguard our humanity; and attainable because each of us can contribute to building the just and equitable society we envision," he said.

He added that the protection of rights begins with individual choices, choosing respect over division, fairness over indifference, and courage over silence. "When individuals act with humanity, and when communities stand together, we build the foundation for a society where justice, equality, and peace are not ideals but lived realities."

As part of this year's national commemoration, the NHRC is hosting the finals of the 6th Edition of the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Human Rights Moot Court Competition at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

The 2025 Moot Court focuses on Climate Change and Human Rights in Africa, a theme the Chairperson described as critically relevant. He emphasised that climate change has evolved from an environmental challenge into an urgent human rights concern, affecting access to food, clean water, healthcare, education, security, and livelihoods. Despite contributing the least to global emissions, African communities including The Gambia continue to bear some of the greatest impacts, from rising sea levels and floods to drought, displacement, and threats to life and dignity.

This year's finalists, from the University of Benin (Nigeria) and Africa Nazarene University (Kenya), were praised for their research, advocacy, and creativity. Their participation, Mr. Joof said, reflects hope that the next generation of African legal professionals will uphold the legacy of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara and strengthen the continent's human rights system. He underscored that human rights education remains one of the most transformative tools for societal change.

Concluding his message, Chairperson Joof urged all Gambians and people across the world to renew their commitment to protecting human rights and ensuring that dignity is upheld for all.

"Human rights are everyone's business: government, communities, institutions, and individuals alike," he stated. "Let us continue building a society where human rights truly are our everyday essentials."

He wished the nation and the global community a reflective and inspiring Human Rights Day.