Nigeria: FRC Finalises Five-Year Revised Strategic Plan, Moves to Expand Collaboration With ICPC, DMO

Abuja — The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has revealed that it is finalising the revised Five-Year Strategic Plan, designed to enhance public financial management, transparency, and accountability across all tiers of government in the country.

This is in alignment with the mandate of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007.

FRC Chairman, Mr. Victor Muruako, who disclosed this in Abuja during the 2025 end-of-year activities.of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), said the revised plan includes expanded areas of collaboration with the ICPC aimed at strengthening the delivery of their shared mandates.

The Five-Year Revised Strategic Plan focuses on several key areas, including improving Public Financial Management (PFM), with focus on implementing strategies to ensure the prudent management of the nation's resources and long-term macroeconomic stability.

It also incorporates monitoring and evaluation, strengthening systems to monitor government revenue, expenditure, and debt practices, as well as encouraging greater public engagement in fiscal governance and the budgetary process to foster transparency.

The Plan equally includes enhancing the FRC's operational efficiency through collaboration with other anti-corruption agencies like the ICPC and the Debt Management Office (DMO).

At the event, Muruako applauded the ICPC for its steadfast commitment to accountability and anti-corruption efforts across Nigeria.

In a statement, Deputy Director, Strategic Communications Directorate of the FRC, Mr. Bede Ogueri Anyanwu said Muruako extended warm felicitations from the management and staff of his agency.

He described the event as timely and significant as the nation reflects on the challenges and accomplishments of the outgoing year.

Muruako commended the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, and his team for sustaining the Commission's legacy as one of Nigeria's frontline anti-corruption institutions.

Muruako particularly highlighted the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two agencies, describing it as a major step toward strengthening inter-agency collaboration in tackling corruption at all tiers of government.

According to him, both agencies had in recent months intensified joint efforts targeted at enhancing accountability and preventing corruption at the local government level.

These efforts, he noted, focus on improved budget preparation, prudent management of public funds, and the modernization of tax, financial and asset administration systems. He emphasized that where acts of corruption are detected, the law must take its full course to deter future offenders.

Expressing gratitude for the successes recorded in 2025, the FRC Chairman praised the ICPC for maintaining an unblemished record and avoiding allegations of compromise.

He encouraged the Commission's staff not to relent in their determination to combat graft, assuring them that their sacrifices for the nation are deeply appreciated.

The FRC Chairman reaffirmed the his agency's unwavering support for the ICPC, and expressed confidence that the coming year would bring even greater achievements.