Nigeria: NFF Bows to Pressure, Races to Secure Top Friendlies for Super Falcons Ahead of Wafcon

11 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

In a communiqué issued after its Executive Committee meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, the NFF mandated its Secretariat to "commit efforts, energy and critical thinking" to ensure the 10-time African champions get quality opposition ahead of their title defence.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it will prioritise securing strong international friendly matches for the Super Falcons during the February 2026 FIFA window, as the team begins its final build-up to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The move comes amid mounting criticism over the team's inactivity during the just-concluded international break.

The Falcons will chase an 11th continental crown and, more crucially, one of Africa's automatic tickets to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The federation's renewed urgency follows recent public backlash from some of Nigeria's biggest female football stars.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, defender Ashleigh Plumptre, and Italy-based forward Rinsola Babajide sparked nationwide debate after openly questioning the team's lack of activity during the FIFA window that ended on 2 December -- a window that could have hosted at least two friendly matches.

Instead, Nigeria remained the only top-tier African women's team without a fixture.

Ghana lined up a glamorous tie against England; Zambia, Kenya and South Africa all secured matches to maximise their preparation time.

The Falcons, despite their unmatched record on the continent, had no camp, no match, and no visible plan.

It wasn't surprising as the Falcons dropped one step to 37th in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

With WAFCON doubling as Africa's pathway to Brazil 2027 -- where the semi-finalists earn automatic World Cup slots -- the stakes are considerably higher and the need for the best of preparations cannot be overemphasised.

The NFF's latest directive appears aimed at easing those concerns and signalling a more intentional approach to tournament preparation.

Whether the federation delivers the kind of high-level friendlies the players are demanding remains to be seen.

