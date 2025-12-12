Nigeria: Reps Rue Airfares' Hike, Demand Cut in Taxes, Airport Charges

House of Representatives has expressed displeasure over the hike in airfares ahead of the Yuletide season, saying it has security consequences on millions of Nigerians.

The House, therefore, urged the Executive arm of government to reduce taxes for airline operators while airport charges be slashed by 50% during the season.

This followed the adoption of amendments to a motion of urgent public importance, titled:"The Exorbitant Rise Of Airline Ticket Cost and the Consequential Impact on Security Of Lives, Air Ambulance Cost," moved by Hon. Obinna Aguocha (LP, Abia) at plenary.

Moving the motion, Aguocha said Christmas season is traditionally a time for reunion, reflection and joy but it now looms under the weight of economic challenges that have made travel increasingly prohibitive.

He expressed concern that the soaring costs of domestic air travel have created a barrier, preventing many from returning to their ancestral homes, where shared laughter and family connections are meant to thrive and improve self-worth.

The lawmaker acknowledged the myriad of challenges faced by airline operators, ranging from high JetAl fuel prices to excessive currency fluctuations and called on the House to consider the broader implications of their pricing strategies.

He expressed worry that; "the insatiable pursuit of profit should not come at the expense of the cultural bonds that define us as Nigerians.

"By temporarily reducing fares during this critical period, it would demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility and national solidarity. Such an act would reaffirm to all citizens that the journey home is a fundamental right, accessible to every Nigerian, regardless of financial status.

"The unprecedented rise in air travel costs is not a mere anomaly in the market. It poses a direct threat to the traditions that unite our society during this cherished festive season."

The House on adoption of the motion, called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to prioritise the allocation of foreign exchange at concessionary rates for airline operators.

It mandated the committee on Aviation to interface with airline operators and the executive and report back to the House within seven days for further legislative action.