Nigeria: UN Scribe Seeks Unified Approach Against Rights Violations

The United Nations (UN) secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, has called for a collective approach to combatting recent surge in human rights violations in Nigeria and around the globe.

The UN scribe made the call at the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Abuja on the occasion of the commission's 30th anniversary celebration and service to human rights in Nigeria. The event coincided with the International Human Rights Day Celebration.

Guterres who said nearly eighty years ago, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights defined what every person needs to survive and thrive, reiterated that it was a philosophical and political breakthrough that has been the bedrock of global community ever since. He also noted that recent years have brought a shrinking of the civic space leading to grave violations that signals a flagrant disregard for rights, and a callous indifference to human suffering.

Earlier in his welcome address, the executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu revealed that this year's event is a special one because it commemorates the 30th anniversary of Nigeria's National Human Rights Institution (NHRI).

He emphasized that the celebration is both a journey and a reaffirmation, adding that it is a journey that began normatively in 1995 with a vision for a Nigeria rooted in the principles of Freedom, Equality and Justice.

The senior advocate of Nigeria said the milestone is an reaffirmation that, despite the challenges from insecurity, social; economic and political problems, Nigeria's commitment still remains unwavering.

"The spirit of today's gathering echoes the timeless message encapsulated in

the promotion, protection and the enforcement of human rights of all in Nigeria. Our walk today, is not rooted in protest, but in unity. Not in anger, but with

resolve to uphold human rights. Not as spectators, but as active participants in

shaping a Nigeria where every right is protected, every voice matters, and no

one is left behind in the promotion and protection of human rights

"Our celebration today is a reminder that human rights flourish where communities embrace harmony, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.

Moreover, this event is also special as it allows the Commission to recognise outstanding partners that have supported the work of the Commission over the years. The award to be given out today is a tribute to those who, through courage and consistency, have supported the cause of human rights, through the work of the Commission", he said.