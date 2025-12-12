Nigeria: Shock, Tributes As Bayelsa Deputy Governor Slumps, Dies

Ewhrudjakpo was born September 5, 1965 in Sagbama

Served as commissioner for Works and Infrastructure

Represented Bayelsa West Senatorial District from 2019 to 2020 in the 9th Assembly

Became deputy governor in 2020

Conferred Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Human Rights and Labour Law In 2023

Governors across the southern states of Nigeria have expressed shock and sorrow following the sudden death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who reportedly collapsed in his office during an official engagement on Thursday.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors' Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said he received the news with shock and described the incident as "particularly painful."

He said the late deputy governor was committed to his duties and had shown remarkable dedication to the service of Bayelsa State.

"I received news of the demise of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, with deep sorrow," he said.

Abiodun added that the sudden death was devastating, especially for Governor Douye Diri, whom he described as having lost "a dependable ally", and extended his condolences to the government and people of Bayelsa State as well as the family of the late Deputy Governor.

"It is my sincere prayer that the Almighty God will be with them and give them the strength to survive this hour of pain and sorrow," he said.

The Ogun State Governor described Ewhrudjakpo as a dedicated public servant whose contributions to governance and public life would be remembered.

"No doubt, Bayelsa State and Nigeria have lost a gem, but we take comfort in the knowledge that he lived a life of service to humanity," he added.

Meanwhile, officials of the Bayelsa State Government have not yet released any official statement on his condition, but early indications suggested he was in a critical state.

Reports indicate that the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, was taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Yenagoa after he suddenly collapsed in his office on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred around 1:30 p.m., caused panic among staff. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors attended to him at the emergency unit before moving him to the Intensive Care Unit for closer medical attention.

A media aide to the now deceased deputy governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, confirmed the incident and said he was in a critical critical condition and receiving treatment.

He, however , said the cause had not yet been officially determined.

Sources within the Government House said Ewhrudjakpo had been under a tight work schedule in recent weeks, but stressed that only the medical team could confirm what triggered the collapse.

A resident who witnessed the arrival of the convoy at the FMC said the urgency made it clear something was wrong.

"It's true. I saw how fast they drove in. It is well with him," he said.

Born on 5 September 1965, the 60-year-old Deputy Governor had been serving as the second-in-command in the Douye Diri Prosperity Administration since 2019.

Ewhrudjakpo, who hailed from Ofoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, attended Ebikimiye Primary School, Kpakiama, where he graduated in 1976.

He continued his education at Government College, Bomadi, in 1982, and later completed his secondary education at Community Secondary School, Ofoni, where he obtained his West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1987.

He obtained a Diploma in Community Health at the Rivers State College of Health Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, between 1989 and 1991.

He also attended the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, from 1991 to 1996, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Secretarial Administration.

In 1998, he obtained a Master's degree in Business Administration. He also received an MBA with a Management option in 2000 from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.Between 2002 and 2007, he further studied law at the same institution and was called to the Bar in 2009.

He was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Human Rights and Labour Law on 16 December 2023 by the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

Ewhrudjakpo's political journey began when he served as Commissioner for Works during the administration of the former Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, from 2012 to 2019.

He was subsequently elected as the Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District from 2019 to 2020 in the 9th National Assembly.

His rise continued in 2019 when the incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, selected him as his running mate, and they won the gubernatorial election. However, when the Governor joined the ruling All Progressive Congress, Ewhrudjakpo remained with the PDP.

In November 2025, Governor Diri said he would not force his deputy to join him in the APC.

PDP Says Ewhrudjakpo's Death Is an Inexplicable Loss, Indescribable Pain

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is deeply shocked by the death of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo.

The PDP, which described Ewhrudjakpo as a trusted and faithful party man, said the devastating news had left the National Working Committee led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, and the entire party in profound grief.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said:"While alive, Senator Ewhrudjakpo was an honest and consistent politician who believed in and practised politics with principle.

"He was a person of conviction, not convenience; a leader whose life was anchored on belief, integrity, and strength of character. He held firmly to these virtues until his final moments.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of this hero of political integrity, and we pray that God grants his soul eternal rest."

The party commiserated with the government and people of Bayelsa State and with the deceased's family on the loss.