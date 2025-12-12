Nigeria: Troops Ready to Tackle Security Threats in Taraba

The Commander of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, has assured residents, especially rural farmers in Taraba State, of the military's readiness to respond to emerging threats in the state.

The Brigade Commander gave the assurance during an operational visit to Chanchanji village, Takum Local Government, in the state.

Brigadier General Uwa, who visited Operation Zafin Wuta, led the troops to other flashpoints, accessing routes linking farmlands within the affected communities, where Tiv farmers were killed in the recent attacks.

This was contained in a press statement issued to LEADERSHIP on Thursday and signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations in Jalingo.

The statement reads partly, "the visit, conducted under Operation ZAFIN WUTA, was aimed at restoring public confidence, assessing the prevailing security situation, and ensuring a swift military response to emerging threats.

"During the visit, the Brigade Commander led troops on a fighting patrol across key flashpoints and access routes linking farmlands within the affected communities.

"The patrol sent a strong warning to criminal elements while reassuring residents of the military's firm control and readiness to forestall further attacks.

"The operation also formed part of ongoing clearance efforts across Southern Taraba to stabilise the area.

"Brigadier General Uwa interacted with displaced residents and farmers taking refuge at the Chanchanji Market Square. Community members expressed concern about their inability to return to their homes and harvest their crops due to fear of renewed attacks.

"They explained that although this year's farming season was productive, their livelihoods remained under threat as villages such as Ayu, Dooshima, New Gboko, Adu Tyopaa, Peeki, and Tyojande were abandoned following the violent incidents.

"Deeply moved by their plight, the Brigade Commander issued immediate directives for troops to provide adequate security cover to enable farmers to harvest their produce safely.

"He further approved the extension of sustained farm patrols to all affected villages before, during, and after harvest activities.

"He charged the troops to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, vigilance, and respect for human rights, stressing that strong civil-military cooperation remains critical to the restoration of lasting peace.

"Community leaders and displaced farmers expressed profound appreciation for the Commander's timely intervention and the reinforcement of security in the area.

"They noted that the visit had restored hope and encouraged many to begin returning to their farms.

"The Nigerian Army, through 6 Brigade, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and livelihoods and to ensuring that all law-abiding citizens within its Area of Responsibility can live and farm without fear or intimidation."