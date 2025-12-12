Kenya: Environmentalist Kalua Pushes Pan-African Stewardship Agenda During High-Level Visit to Liberia

Nairobi — Kenyan environmentalist and Green Africa Group Chief Steward Isaac Kalua Green has concluded a high-level official visit to Liberia, where he rallied African leaders to embrace what he described as a new era of service-driven, environmentally grounded leadership.

Kalua, who was invited by the Government of Liberia, travelled to Monrovia alongside his wife, Susan Kalua, and Autopax CEO Joy Kalua.

His visit centred on a leadership conference attended by senior government, faith, and business leaders from across West Africa.

Delivering a keynote speech titled "Service Beyond Self," Dr. Kalua urged the continent's leadership to adopt development models that protect natural resources while uplifting communities.

"Africa will rise when leadership consistently delivers value, protects natural wealth, and empowers communities to prosper with dignity," he said.

"Our continent cannot be built by extracting from the future but by investing in it."

Kalua drew from his acclaimed book Green for Life to illustrate practical solutions such as Green Africa Villages and the Plant Your Age Initiative, which he said are now gaining traction beyond Kenya.

During the visit, he held discussions with senior West African bishops including Bishop Bimba, Bishop Wolo Belleh and Bishop Weah.

He also met President Joseph Nyuma Baraka Boakai, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, cabinet ministers, private-sector executives and top banking officials.

The engagements focused on environmental restoration, youth empowerment, sustainable livelihoods, and strengthening inter-African collaboration.

A key moment in the visit came when President Boakai accepted his appointment as Liberia's Ambassador of the Plant Your Age Initiative a program encouraging individuals and institutions to plant trees equivalent to their age.

In a symbolic gesture of unity between East and West Africa, President Boakai adopted the Swahili name Baraka, while the First Lady embraced the name Mwende, meaning beloved.

Dr. Kalua also delivered a goodwill message from President William Ruto, reaffirming Kenya's support for African-led solutions grounded in integrity and innovation.

Speaking at the conclusion of his visit, Dr. Kalua said Liberia's commitment to environmental regeneration mirrors Kenya's own ambitions.

"Liberia is rising. Kenya is rising. Africa is rising.When leaders choose service beyond self, when communities take responsibility for their environment, and when nations collaborate rather than compete, Africa becomes a force the world must reckon with,"he said.

The Green Africa Group has increasingly gained global recognition for its model of African prosperity built on environmental stewardship, shared value, and long-term community transformation.