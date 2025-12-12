Ghana: Final Funeral Rites for Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Set for Tomorrow

The final funeral rites for the late Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, will take place on Saturday at Jackson's Park in Koforidua. This will be followed by a Thanksgiving Service at St. George Catholic Cathedral on Sunday.

The solemn ceremony is expected to draw government officials, members of the security services, traditional leaders, and hundreds of mourners from across the country who continue to grapple with the tragic loss.

Dr. Omane Boamah, described by colleagues as a dedicated public servant and patriot, died alongside seven others on Wednesday, August 6, when a military helicopter they were travelling in crashed while on national assignment. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the nation, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes to the late Minister's commitment to duty and unwavering service to Ghana.

Ahead of Saturday's funeral, the Ministry of Defence and the Ghana Armed Forces reiterated their profound sorrow, noting that Dr. Omane Boamah's passing has left a deep void in the country's defence leadership.

Dr. Omane Boamah is survived by his wife, Mrs. Rita Omane-Boamah, and three children

