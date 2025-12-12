Ghana: Final Funeral Rites for Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Set for Tomorrow

12 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The final funeral rites for the late Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, will take place on Saturday at Jackson's Park in Koforidua. This will be followed by a Thanksgiving Service at St. George Catholic Cathedral on Sunday.

The solemn ceremony is expected to draw government officials, members of the security services, traditional leaders, and hundreds of mourners from across the country who continue to grapple with the tragic loss.

Dr. Omane Boamah, described by colleagues as a dedicated public servant and patriot, died alongside seven others on Wednesday, August 6, when a military helicopter they were travelling in crashed while on national assignment. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the nation, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes to the late Minister's commitment to duty and unwavering service to Ghana.

Ahead of Saturday's funeral, the Ministry of Defence and the Ghana Armed Forces reiterated their profound sorrow, noting that Dr. Omane Boamah's passing has left a deep void in the country's defence leadership.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Dr. Omane Boamah is survived by his wife, Mrs. Rita Omane-Boamah, and three children

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.