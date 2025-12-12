Ghana: EC Sets December 30 for Kpandai Parliamentary Rerun

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has scheduled December 30, 2025, for the rerun of the Kpandai Parliamentary election.

A statement issued in Accra on Wednesday, and signed by the Deputy Director for Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Department, Mr. Fred Tetteh, said the decision followed a letter from the Clerk to Parliament notifying the EC of a vacancy in the membership of Parliament.

The rerun comes after the Tamale High Court, on Monday, November 24, 2025, ordered a rerun of the Kpandai Parliamentary election within 30 days. "The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that following the Tamale High Court's ruling on Monday, November 24, 2025, ordering a rerun of the Kpandai Constituency Parliamentary Election within thirty (30) days, and upon receipt of a letter from the Clerk to Parliament on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, formally notifying the Commission of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Membership of Parliament, the seat of the Constituency has become vacant," the statement explained.

The EC confirmed that the rerun will involve only the three candidates who contested the 2024 Parliamentary Election in the Kpandai Constituency.

It is recalled that the Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, on Monday, formally notified the EC of the vacancy following the Court order. The directive sparked tension on the Floor of Parliament on Tuesday, as the Minority Caucus demanded that the letter to the EC be withdrawn, citing a Stay of Execution in the matter.

