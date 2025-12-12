Africa: Health Financing Must Be Seen As Investment, Not Expense - Mashishi

African governments must view health financing as an investment rather than an expense to drive the continent's development, the Country Lead for Africa Access Markets at Organon South Africa, Mokgadi Mashishi, has said. She emphasized the need for a multi-sectoral approach involving the Ministries of Health, Finance, and Agriculture in financing and delivering healthcare services across Africa.

Speaking in Accra on the sidelines of the WHX Leaders' Summit, themed "Partnering to advance health equity in Africa," Mrs Mashishi stressed that women's health must be prioritised and family planning placed at the centre of Africa's development agenda. The summit convened heads of state, Ministers of Health, global institutions, and private-sector leaders to explore sustainable solutions for Africa's healthcare future.

Mrs Mashishi reaffirmed Organon's commitment to strengthening its role as a leading advocate for women's health and family planning. "When we launched our company in June 2021, our intention was to commit to women's health and drive investment in the health of women," she said. As Chairperson of the Coalition for Women's Health in Africa, she highlighted that Organon continues to invest in initiatives that elevate attention to women's health across the continent.

Through its Africa Access Markets unit, Organon is expanding access to sexual and reproductive health services and commodities to ensure that "all children who are born are actually wanted," contributing to family prosperity and broader development. She cited the "Family Planning Best Buy" document, which outlines the economic and health benefits of investing in family planning.

On partnerships, Mrs Mashishi noted that Organon collaborates with governments based on national strategies and stressed that "health should never be seen as an expense but an investment." Empowering women to make informed reproductive choices is essential for achieving gender equality, educational advancement, and Sustainable Development Goals.

She added that with shifts in donor funding, African countries must accelerate domestic resource mobilisation and reduce donor dependency, noting that some nations have started transitioning from 90% reliance on donors to more balanced financing structures. Organon hosted a dedicated multi-sectoral session on sustainable financing for reproductive health, creating space for structured dialogue on evidence-based policy, investment, innovation, and scalable financing models for women and girls.

Mrs Mashishi also highlighted gaps in women's health, including high maternal mortality, late detection of cancers, lack of menopause awareness, and rising cardiovascular diseases. Addressing these challenges requires intentional investments and stronger health systems.

She noted Organon's ongoing work in Kenya, Tanzania, and Ghana, as well as support for innovative African-led solutions through partnerships with organisations such as UNFPA. She mentioned a project in Ghana focused on improving health information for market women and stressed that men must also be involved in health conversations to achieve equity.

On digital transformation, Mrs Mashishi said Organon aspires to become a data-led organisation, integrating technology and AI into its health solutions, adding that Africa is emerging as a frontier for digital health innovation. She concluded by reaffirming Organon's commitment to investing in Africa's health systems and supporting governments in building resilient and equitable healthcare for all.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

