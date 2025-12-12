Ghana: Withdraw Osp Repeal Bill ...President Orders

12 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President, John Dramani Mahama, has requested the Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, and his Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Etsey Dafeamekpor, to withdraw their Private Member's Bill seeking to repeal the Act establishing the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP).

A statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by the Minister of Government Communication, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said the President had tasked the OSP to do more to boost public confidence in the office.

The request comes a day after he publicly expressed his support for the Office.

President Mahama, in a meeting with members of the Peace Council at the Presidency in Accra on Wednesday, said strengthening the Office of Special Prosecutor was a "vital cog" in the fight against corruption.

Mr Mahama's support for the OSP comes in the wake of a national discourse regarding the relevance of the Office in the fight against corruption, eight years after its establishment.

Among the prominent voices calling for the scrapping of the OSP include former Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, who said: "a special prosecutor may not be necessary at all in this Republic," and current Speaker, Alban Bagbin, who said there was no constitutional basis for the establishment of the Office.

But President Mahama thinks the calls were too soon.

"I think it is premature to call for the closure of that office. I think we should give them a little time," President Mahama said.

According to him, Ghanaians generally mistrust the Attorney General to prosecute his colleague ministers and party members who might fall foul of the law; making the OSP an independent ombudsman to hold public officers accountable.

He, however, reiterated his call on the OSP to do more to boost public confidence in its work and frontally tackle corruption in line with the objectives informing the establishment of the Office.

Established in 2017 under Act 959, the OSP is a specialised agency with the mandate to investigate specific cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving public officials and politically exposed persons.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

