Nigeria: Bayelsa Deputy Governor Ewhrudjakpo Is Dead - Official

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ewhrudjakpo slumped on Thursday afternoon while he was working in his office, and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, is dead.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State announced the development in a statement on Thursday night.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ewhrudjakpo slumped on Thursday afternoon while he was working in his office, and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Abiodun, who is also the chairperson of Southern Governors' Forum, said in the statement that Mr Ewhrudjakpo died at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was rushed to after he slumped on Thursday afternoon.

"I received news of the demise of the deputy governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, with deep sorrow.

"The incident came as a profound shock to all of us, but we submit to the will of the Almighty God, who has chosen to call him home at this time," the Ogun governor said.

He commiserated with the Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, the people of the state and the deputy governor's family and friends over the incident.

"No doubt, Bayelsa State and Nigeria as a whole have lost a gem, but we shall take comfort in the knowledge that he lived a life of service to humanity and made profound change in the lives of people," he said.

PDP confirms death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also confirmed the death of Mr Ewhrudjakpo, who is a member of the party.

In a statement on Thursday night, the national spokesperson for the PDP, Ini Ememobong, described the death of the deputy governor as "devastating and an inexplicable loss."

"This devastating news has left the National Working Committee led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, and indeed the entire membership of our great party, especially our faithful members in Bayelsa State, in profound grief," Mr Ememobong said.

The PDP spokesperson said Mr Ewhrudjakpo was "a faithful party man" and "consistent politician" who believed in and practised politics with principle.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo chose to remain in the PDP, when his boss, Governor Diri, dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) last month. Mr Ewhrudjakpo's decision to break with the governor and his camp on the defection fuelled speculations of a plot to remove him from office and replace him with a compliant candidate that will share the same party with the governor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PDP, on Thursday, described Mr Ewhrudjakpo as a hero of political integrity and expressed regrets over his death.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of this hero of political integrity, and we pray that God grants his soul eternal rest," he stated.

Bayelsa govt remains silent

The Bayelsa State Government has yet to speak on the death of the deputy governor.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, did not respond when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday night.