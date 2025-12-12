Nigeria: You Were 'Hero of Political Integrity,' PDP Mourns Bayelsa Deputy Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed profound grief over the passing of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, who reportedly collapsed and died earlier today.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, MNIPR, the party described Senator Ewhrudjakpo as a "trusted, faithful party man" and a "hero of political integrity."

The announcement noted that the news of his death has left the PDP National Working Committee, led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, and the entire party membership--particularly those in Bayelsa State--in deep shock and mourning.

"Senator Ewhrudjakpo was an honest and consistent politician who believed in and practiced politics with principle," the statement read. "He was a person of conviction, not convenience; a leader whose life was anchored on belief, integrity, and strength of character. He held firmly to these virtues until his final moments."

The PDP extended its condolences to the government and people of Bayelsa State, calling the loss "painful and irreparable," and prayed that God grants his soul eternal rest.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo's death marks a significant blow to both the party and the state, as he was widely regarded for his commitment to principled leadership and public service.