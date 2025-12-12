Kenya: Mahama Graces Jamhuru Day Celebration As Chief Guest

Nairobi — Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama Adama is the Chief Guest at this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations, joining thousands of Kenyans at Nyayo Stadium as the nation marks 62 years since attaining republic status on December 12, 1964.

President Mahama arrived in Nairobi on Thursday evening and was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, ahead of the national festivities.

President William Ruto, presiding over the celebrations as Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, arrived at the venue at 10am to lead the day's programme.

The event features cultural showcases, military parades, and performances by various uniformed services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This year's Jamhuri Day marks the full rollout of the government's new model of themed national holidays. The 2025 theme--Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions)--reflects the administration's push to elevate these sectors as key drivers of economic growth and global competitiveness.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said President Ruto is expected to announce significant policy reforms during his address, signalling a renewed strategy to position Kenya as a premier tourism and business-events destination.

"These announcements will anchor the next phase of transforming Kenya's tourism sector," Miano said during a partners' breakfast ahead of the Kenya Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE Week.

The upcoming reforms build on the Magical Kenya brand refresh unveiled in September and guided by a 23-member Brand Kenya Task Force chaired by Mary-Ann Musangi.

The team is benchmarking Kenya against global tourism leaders to deliver a modernised branding strategy aligned with Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Miano emphasised that the refreshed brand aims to unify tourism marketing under a single, strong national identity.

"For a long time, the sector has been fragmented, with players marketing individually rather than projecting one strong Kenya brand. The refresh brings everyone together," she said.

Nyayo Stadium is packed with Kenyans from across the country, eager to participate in the annual celebration of independence, heritage, and national achievement.

Choreographed performances, military displays, and tourism-themed presentations anchor the day's festivities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ruto is expected to highlight ongoing reforms, priority areas for 2025, and Kenya's expanding global profile as the nation reflects on more than six decades of republic status.