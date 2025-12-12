West Africa: Nigeria, Benin Seek Ecowas Force Overhaul to Protect Democracy

Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, and his Beninese counterpart, Olushegun Bakari, made this known at a ministerial briefing in Abuja.

Nigeria and Benin have stressed the need to overhaul the ECOWAS Standby Force to safeguard democratic transition in the sub-region.

The briefing was held on the sidelines of the 95th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, which runs from 10 to 12 December.

Both ministers spoke against the backdrop of the recent thwarted coup in Benin, urging sustained regional cooperation to protect democracy across ECOWAS states.

Mr Tuggar said, "Democratic institutions survive when neighbouring states maintain open channels of communication. We all saw what happened in Benin and the swift reaction.

"The coordination that ensured democracy remained intact in Benin is an example of what should occur whenever democracy is threatened in our region."

He said the response succeeded due to early communication, rapid action and the involvement of colleagues who helped avert an unconstitutional change of government.

Mr Tuggar added, "The speed of officials like Minister Bakari, and the quick involvement of both presidents, made the decisive difference."

He emphasised the need for ECOWAS members to pay dues regularly to strengthen the standby force and support regional stability.

Mr Bakari thanked President Bola Tinubu and the presidents of Côte d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Ghana for their prompt support during the crisis.

He said normalcy returned to Benin due to swift intervention, which allowed the government to defend its democracy and deepen cooperation with neighbours.

"Beninese loyalist forces repelled the initial assault, but the situation required careful handling to avoid needless civilian casualties.

"We sought support not because our army was incapable, but because President Patrice Talon wanted to prevent heavy loss of life," he said.

Mr Bakari said the Benin army repelled the coup attempt, but the risk of major casualties required a coordinated regional response.

