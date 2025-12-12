Nigeria: ICPC Denies Holding Amnesty International Staff Members Hostage in Abuja

ICPC said its operatives never attacked or invaded the office of Amnesty International in Abuja on Thursday.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has denied a report that its operatives held hostage members of staff of Amnesty International, a global non-governmental organisation that campaigns to prevent and end grave abuses of human rights. The alleged incident reportedly took place in Abuja.

The ICPC in a statement by its spokesperson, John Odey, described the report as false and malicious, noting that such had the potential to create tension and mischief.

Mr Odey maintained that at no point did the anti-graft agency's officers enter the offices of Amnesty International.

He said the operatives of the commission never attacked or invaded the office of Amnesty International in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that instead, ICPC operatives were conducting a lawful assignment at the IHS Regional Office located at No. 6 Dar es Salaam Street, Wuse II, Abuja, when the alleged confrontation occurred.

According to him, the officers had earlier visited the facility to deliver official correspondence but were obstructed by the Chief Security Officer and other security personnel employed by IHS.

"The ICPC team was subsequently forcefully escorted out of the building.

"This hostile action prompted the commission to secure a search warrant in accordance with the law, which it executed in a lawful manner.

"The ICPC is a responsible, law-abiding agency and expects full cooperation from individuals and corporate entities while it carries out its statutory duties," the statement said.

He said the commission would not tolerate any obstruction of its officers in the discharge of their lawful responsibilities.

Odey said that in a sign of reconciliation, the Director of Regulatory Affairs at IHS Regional Office, Mr Saidu Abdullahi, tendered a written apology to the ICPC on behalf of IHS Towers and its management.

He said that Abdullahi described the incident as "unfortunate and regrettable".

According to him, the director gave assurance that the lapses on the part of the chief security officer and the personnel on duty would be addressed to prevent a recurrence.

"The ICPC therefore urged members of the public to disregard the misleading publication in its entirety, as it does not reflect the facts," he said.

He reiterated the commission's commitment to carrying out its mandate with professionalism, integrity and respect for the rule of law.

(NAN)