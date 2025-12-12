Nigeria: NHRC Condemns Adamawa Protesters Killing, Calls for Probe

Abuja — The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the killing of peaceful protesting women in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State, calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killings.

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, in a statement in Abuja, decried that such actions amount to grave violation of human rights which is fundamental, inalienable rights of every Nigerian.

Ojukwu, while demanding that the Federal and State Governments should commit to respecting and protecting citizens' rights to peaceful protest, and immediately review security-sector protocols to prevent excessive use of force, also requested that measures for reparation and psychosocial support be made available to survivors and families of victims.

Ojukwu, while ca-lling for a scaled up of civic-education and human-rights awareness programmes, especially in conflict-prone areas in order to rebuild public trust and reinforce the legitimacy of peaceful protest.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Urged the federal government to fast-track the adoption of the National Policy on Protection of Civilians in Conflict Situations and further called on the Adamawa State Government to urgently initiate peacebuilding and conflict resolution mechanisms to resolve on-going inter-communal conflicts in the state.

The statement read: "The NHRC expresses its profound shock and deep sorrow over the tragic killing of protesting women in Lamurde Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

"The pattern of violence against peaceful protesters undermines the protective mandate of the NHRC, which exists to uphold these very rights under its enabling legislation."

He noted that on the 31st of July, the NHRC issued an "Advisory on the Protection of the Right to Freedom of Association and Assembly in Nigeria" where it stated the principles and values underpinning these twin freedom as cornerstones of our democracy.

He added: "It is our strongest view that where the Freedom of Assembly is violated, the very foundation of our democracy is attacked. The NHRC affirms that the killing of protesting women whether done by members of the Armed Forces as alleged by many accounts or by Non-State Actors violates the very essence of our humanity - the right to life."

NHRC therefore, called on all responsible authorities to immediately: Launch a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killings; Identify and hold to account all those responsible -- including command-level officers and ensure they face appropriate criminal prosecution; provide full reparations and support to the victims, their families and the communities affected; guarantee that no similar incident happens again, by enforcing strict adherence to legal standards on use of force, and by facilitating the safe exercise of citizens' rights to protest, assembly, and expression.

Ojukwu said: "In view of the above, the NHRC demands that: The Federal and State Governments should commit to respecting and protecting citizens' rights to peaceful protest, and immediately review security-sector protocols to prevent excessive use of force; Measures for reparation and psychosocial support be made available to survivors and families of victims; Civic-education and human-rights awareness programmes be scaled up -- especially in conflict-prone areas -- to rebuild public trust and reinforce the legitimacy of peaceful protest as a tool for social change."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ojukwu further demanded that: The federal government should fast-track the adoption of the National Policy on Protection of Civilians in Conflict Situations.

"The Adamawa State Government initiates as a matter of urgency peace-building and conflict resolution mechanisms to resolve on-going inter-communal conflicts in the state."

Meanwhile, the NHRC reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to defending the inalienable rights of all Nigerians, particularly vulnerable groups such as women and children, warning that the commission shall deploy its full mandate, including monitoring, investigation, and public reporting to ensure justice, accountability and non-repetition.

Ojukwu said: "We stand ready to work with the authorities, civil society, and affected communities to ensure that this tragedy does not reoccur and that those who lost their lives in Lamurde, or whose rights were violated, receive justice, recognition and dignity."