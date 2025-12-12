Nigeria: Kingsley Moghalu to Address Conference of African Speakers of Parliament

Abuja — President of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET) Academy and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, will deliver a keynote address to the 3rd General Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) scheduled to take place in Rabat, Morocco from December 12-14, 2025.

CoSPAL's 3rd General Assembly, hosted by the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco, will convene on the theme: "Legislative Leadership and Parliamentary Diplomacy in a Changing Global Order".

Moghalu was invited to address the CoSPAL High Level Dialogue on the topic: "Securing Africa's Economy for the Future: The Role of Legislative Leadership", a statement sent to THISDAY said.

"As the global order undergoes profound transformation, the high-level dialogue provides a platform for some of Africa's and the world's foremost experts to engage with legislative leaders on critical issues shaping Africa's future.

"In recognition of your expertise in governance, economic transformation and institutional leadership, we would be honoured to have you deliver an address..."CoSPAL stated in its letter of invitation to Moghalu, signed by Dr. Dapo Oyewole, Secretary General of the pan-African organisation.

The session will explore the structural vulnerabilities of African economies in light of global economic transformations and examine legislative instruments necessary to drive industrialisation and secure Africa's economic sovereignty.

The CoSPAL is an indigenous pan-African inter-parliamentary organisation established in 2020 as a unifying body for legislative leadership of African member parliaments to devise legislative solutions that address Africa's challenges.

It has 25 member parliaments of African countries represented by their Speakers/Presidents. Members include: Algeria, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Currently, Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, is the current Chairman of CoSPAL.

Moghalu is a global leader, renowned political economist, former presidential candidate, and a distinguished international speaker. He served as Deputy Governor of the CBN from 2009 to 2014, subsequently held senior teaching faculty and research roles at Tufts and Oxford Universities.

He also served as Inaugural President and Vice-Chancellor of the African School of Governance in Kigali, Rwanda. Prior, he had a 17-year career in the United Nations system, rising to the highest career bracket of Director.

He is the Founder of IGET Academy, a public policy think tank that provides executive education to Africa's political, institutional and business leaders and their international partners.

Moghalu is also the Founder of Sogato Strategies, a Washington DC-based risk and business intelligence advisory firm.