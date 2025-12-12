Nigeria: NHRC Gives Human Rights Media Award to ThisDay Correspondent

Abuja — The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has given THISDAY correspondent, Michael Olugbode its 2025 Human Rights Media Award.

Also awarded in a special recognition marking its 30th Anniversary are Falmata Daniel of Premium Times and Emeka Amafor of TV 360. UNHCR and Dorothy Njemanze Foundation were also awarded for their contributions to human rights.

In a citation, Michael Olugbode was described as "a veteran Nigerian journalist whose career spans more than twenty-five years of dedicated service, distinguished reportage, and unwavering commitment to truth and public accountability.

A graduate of Business Administration, he began his professional journey with the Nigerian Tribune, where he was employed as a business correspondent.

"His career took a defining turn when he joined ThisDay Newspaper, one of Nigeria's leading national dailies. Michael was posted to Maiduguri at a time when the Boko Haram insurgency was intensifying, and it was there that he produced some of his most impactful work.

"He covered the insurgency and its devastating humanitarian consequences with rare courage and empathy, bringing national and international attention to the plight of affected communities.

"Following the relative easing of the crisis, Michael was redeployed to Abuja, where he now covers major beats including Foreign Affairs, the Interior Ministry, and several strategic agencies and parastatals.

"Among these is the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), where he has distinguished himself as one of the Commission's most consistent and accurate chroniclers. His reportage on human rights issues is marked by depth, clarity, and an unwavering commitment to factual accuracy.

"Michael is widely respected for his professionalism, consistency, and ethical approach to journalism.

"He is known for syndicating NHRC stories across multiple platforms, ensuring wide visibility and public engagement. His dedication to promptly delivering credible reports, as well as his habit of ensuring his beat is fully covered even in his absence, reflect his exceptional work ethic and sense of responsibility.

"A hardworking and principled journalist, Michael Olugbode has contributed immensely to strengthening public awareness on governance, humanitarian issues, institutional accountability, and human rights in Nigeria."

Michael Olugbode was also described as one of Nigeria's most respected journalists.

In his speech, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, at the occasion commemorating its 30th anniversary and 2025 International Human Rights Day, said: "As Nigeria's National Human Rights Institution, we recommit ourselves today to the mandate that has guided us for 30 years to protect, promote, and enforce the rights of all persons in Nigeria.

"This Year's event is a special one. It commemorates the 30th anniversary of Nigeria's National Human Rights Institution. Hence, we proudly celebrate 30 years of service to humanity since our establishment in 1995."

He explained that International Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on 10 December to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the UN General Assembly in 1948.

He added that it serves as a global call to action to uphold everyone's fundamental rights, dignity, and freedom from discrimination.

This year's International Human Rights Day is themed 'Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials'

According to the United Nations, the theme is necessary to re-emphasise the values of human rights as a unifying solution to the challenging and uncertain times.