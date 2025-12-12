Somalia Faces Deepening Drought As Seasonal Rains Fail to Arrive

12 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Fears are growing that Somalia's current drought will worsen after expected seasonal rains failed to materialise, forcing thousands of families to flee their homes in search of water and pasture, officials said.

Large swathes of the country are experiencing severe water shortages, with pastoralist communities -- who depend on their livestock for survival -- hit hardest. Reports from multiple regions indicate widespread livestock deaths and increasing pressure on already scarce resources.

Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, the commissioner of the National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), told a meeting in Mogadishu that the unfolding crisis resembled the devastating "3.5" drought that struck the country decades ago, which he said claimed more than 40,000 lives.

"Some of the worst-affected areas today are in the Galmudug region," he said, warning that conditions could deteriorate rapidly without swift humanitarian assistance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

SoDMA, the government agency responsible for disaster preparedness and response, has in recent weeks issued repeated alerts about the deepening drought.

It has urged the international community and the Somali diaspora to mobilise emergency support to prevent further loss of life and livelihoods.

This year's drought is shaping up to be one of the most severe in recent memory, with meteorologists unable to confirm when the long-delayed rains might finally arrive.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.