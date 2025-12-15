Somalia: Severe Drought in Puntland Drives Up Food Prices, Worsens Living Conditions

14 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, 14 December 2025 — A severe drought in Somalia's Puntland region has pushed up the cost of essential food items, leaving residents struggling with worsening living conditions, local officials said Sunday.

Communities across Garowe, Bosaso, Qardho, and surrounding rural areas are facing water shortages and a lack of grazing for livestock, directly affecting food availability. Residents report that the prices of flour, rice, and cooking oil have risen by 30 to 50 percent in recent months.

The drought has particularly hit vulnerable groups, including internally displaced persons and low-income households, many of whom have lost livestock or face poor animal health, forcing some families to leave their homes in search of aid.

Puntland authorities have appealed to local and international humanitarian organizations for urgent support, including food, water, and emergency healthcare, to prevent a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Climate experts warn that continued low rainfall could prolong the drought in the coming months, highlighting the need for rapid and effective relief efforts.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.