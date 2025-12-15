Somalia: Severe Drought in Puntland Drives Up Food Prices, Worsens Living Conditions

Garowe, 14 December 2025 — A severe drought in Somalia's Puntland region has pushed up the cost of essential food items, leaving residents struggling with worsening living conditions, local officials said Sunday.

Communities across Garowe, Bosaso, Qardho, and surrounding rural areas are facing water shortages and a lack of grazing for livestock, directly affecting food availability. Residents report that the prices of flour, rice, and cooking oil have risen by 30 to 50 percent in recent months.

The drought has particularly hit vulnerable groups, including internally displaced persons and low-income households, many of whom have lost livestock or face poor animal health, forcing some families to leave their homes in search of aid.

Puntland authorities have appealed to local and international humanitarian organizations for urgent support, including food, water, and emergency healthcare, to prevent a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Climate experts warn that continued low rainfall could prolong the drought in the coming months, highlighting the need for rapid and effective relief efforts.