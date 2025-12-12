Nigeria: Ex-Anambra Governor for Arraignment Today As EFCC Files Eight Charges

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ngige was arrested by the EFCC on Wednesday in Abuja and that the anti-graft agency would file charges against the politician on Thursday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Friday (today) arraign Chris Ngige, a former Anambra governor over alleged N2.2 billion fraud.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ngige, a former minister of labour and employment, was arrested by the EFCC on Wednesday in Abuja and that the anti-graft agency would file charges against the politician on Thursday.

This newspaper reliably gathered on Thursday that the former governor would be arraigned before the Gwarinpa Division of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Ngige served as the governor of Anambra State under the PDP platform from 29 May 2003 to 17 March 2006.

He later served as Nigeria's minister of labour and employment from 2015 to 2023 under then-President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The EFCC is prosecuting the politician for fraud, which he allegedly committed during his tenure as labour and employment Minister.

Charges filed by the EFCC

Mr Ngige, according to court documents obtained by the Punch Newspaper, is facing an eight-count charge filed by the EFCC.

The politician was accused of abuse of office and acceptance of gifts from contractors of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) while serving as minister between September 2015 and May 2023.

In count one, the EFCC accused Mr Ngige of using his position as minister to confer an unfair advantage on Cezimo Nigeria Limited, linked to an associate, by approving seven NSITF consultancy, training and supply contracts worth N366,470,920.68.

The anti-graft agency said the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Act 2000.

In the second count, the former minister was accused of awarding eight contracts worth N583,682,686 to Zitacom Nigeria Limited, a company also linked to Ezebinwa Amarachukwu Charles, his associate, which was in violation of the same Act.

In the third count, the EFCC also alleged that eight NSITF contracts valued at N362,043,163.16 were awarded to Jeff & Xris Limited, a company whose MD/CEO, Nwosu Chukwunwike, is the former minister's associate.

In the fourth count, Mr Ngige was accused of influencing four contracts worth N668,138,141 in favour of Olde English Consolidated Limited, a company owned by Uzoma Igbonwa, the former minister's associate.

In the fifth count, Mr Ngige was accused of giving four contracts worth N161,604,625 to Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, whose owner was identified as Uzoma Igbonwa, who is his associate.

In counts six, seven and eight, the EFCC alleged that Mr Ngige "corruptly received monetary gifts" from NSITF contractors between May and June 2022.

Giving instances, the anti-graft agency claimed that the former minister allegedly received N38,650,000 through his campaign organisation from Cezimo Nigeria Limited, N55,003,000 through his scholarship scheme from Zitacom Nigeria Limited, and N26,130,000 from Jeff & Xris Limited.

The anti-corruption agency argued that the offences violate sections 17(a) and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Mr Ngige is expected to take his plea when the case comes up on Friday (today) at the Gwarinpa Division of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.