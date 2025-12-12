Nigeria: Ghanaian Boxer, Dodoo, Warns ID Buster He's Coming to Lagos to Shock Him

11 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Ghanaian light-heavyweight contender, Nii Offei Dodoo, has hit back at Rasheed "ID Buster" Idowu ahead of their explosive showdown at GOtv Boxing Night 34, declaring that the Nigerian champion "will be shocked" when they meet on Boxing Day.

With the Nigeria-Ghana rivalry adding extra heat to the contest, Dodoo said he is arriving in Lagos with a clear mission: to end Idowu's momentum and derail his growing status as a fan favourite. The Ghanaian, known for his durability, discipline and ability to absorb pressure, described the bout as "the perfect stage to humble a loud opponent."

Responding to Idowu's threats, Dodoo dismissed the champion's confidence as misplaced. "I've seen fighters like him before. Strong punchers who think power is everything," Dodoo said. "But boxing is not a street fight. It's strategy, timing, and patience. If ID Buster thinks he will overwhelm me, he is making a big mistake. I am coming to silence Lagos and show him what real ring intelligence looks like."

Dodoo added that he believes Idowu has been "too comfortable" fighting at home. "He has the crowd, he has the noise, but none of that can help him when the bell rings," he said. "I've trained for every scenario. I didn't come to Nigeria to admire the city, I came to win."

The highly anticipated Dodoo-Idowu clash is part of a stacked line-up for GOtv Boxing Night 34: Jams Festival, which will feature six thrilling bouts alongside live music and on-stage entertainment with artistes such as Shoday, in what organisers describe as one of December's biggest sporting events.

GOtv Boxing Night 34 will air live on SS Africa 1 (GOtv Ch. 63, DStv Ch. 207). The event is sponsored by GOtv, with support from MultiChoice, ZetaWeb, TheCable and the Lagos State Sports Commission.

Read the original article on This Day.

