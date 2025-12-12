Nigeria: Army Chief Solicits Traditional Rulers' Support for Military Operations

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Thursday, implored traditional rulers in the country to support military operations.

Lt.-Gen. Shaibu made the call during a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, at his palace in Lagos.

A statement by the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said the COAS, during the visit, expressed profound appreciation to the revered monarch and Lagos State Council of Obas for their consistent support to the Nigerian Army.

He stressed that the purpose of his visit was not only to extend his gratitude but also to seek the blessings of the royal father, emphasising that Nigeria's customs and traditions remain sacrosanct and must always be honoured.

Lt.-Gen. Shaibu lauded Oba Akiolu for the fatherly role he has continually played in supporting Army formations and institutions across Lagos State.

He described the monarch's guidance and goodwill as invaluable to the Army's operational and civil-military cooperation efforts.

In his response, the Oba of Lagos commended the Nigerian Army for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation and maintaining peace.

He described the Army as a critical pillar upon which the Nigerian State stands, adding that the sacrifices and professionalism of its personnel have contributed significantly to national stability.

Oba Akiolu also applauded the COAS for his steadfast leadership and dedication to ensuring a peaceful and secure country.

He, thereafter, offered special prayers for sustained peace in Nigeria and for Shaibu's successful tenure as the 25th Chief of Army Staff.

The visit underscores the Nigerian Army's commitment to strengthening relationships with traditional institutions, which are vital stakeholders in the nation's peace and security architecture.