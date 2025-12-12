Nigeria: Group Backs Tinubu, Urges Sule to Run for Senate

The Chief Executive Officer of the Community Initiative for Character Moulding and Entrepreneurship Development (CiCMED) and Chairman of Keftigga Group, Mr Kefas Elisha Tigga, has called on Nigerians to return President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enable him to consolidate on the ongoing transformative efforts to put the country on the pedestal as one of the growing economies in Africa.

He also urged Governor Abdullahi Sule to heed the calls of many development-minded citizens to contest the Nasarawa North Senate seat at the end of his tenure.

Mr Tigga pointed out that despite the challenges posed by insecurity, the President has been able to steer the country on the path of development and growth through impactful reforms.

He spoke at the closing ceremony of the Future Planters LEAD Africa Festival 2025, held at the Gaji Luxury Hotel in Akwanga.

He described the festival, with the theme "Sowing the Seeds of Change, Harvesting the Future of Africa," as a significant success, noting that it has strengthened the Future Planters Network across Northern Nigeria and the continent.

"This year, we trained hundreds of young people in leadership, agriculture, financial literacy, climate action and entrepreneurship. Our network has now grown to over 14,000 members. We are not just planning the future; we are planting and building it," he noted.

According to him, the country is passing through a challenging period, insisting that Nigerians must support President Tinubu to succeed.

"Anyone who understands leadership knows this is not the easiest season for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he said.

Mr Tigga noted that the administration's reforms have begun to reflect in economic stability, resource allocation and support for innovation, agriculture and MSMEs.

"This is not the time to tear down the nation with sentiments; this is the time to build together," he stated/

He commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for impactful progress, particularly in mining, agriculture, infrastructure and human capital development.

"The story of Nasarawa State cannot be told without your name written in gold; as your constitutionally allowed tenure draws near, we in the Future Planters Network urge you to contest for the Senate. This is not retirement; this is deployment," he appealed.

He said the governor's experience would be valuable in shaping legislation on mining, agriculture, security and youth development.