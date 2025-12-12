Liberia: Representative Taa Wongbe Calls for Full Disclosure of $176 Million U.S.-Liberia Health Deal

MONROVIA --Rep. Taa Wongbe of Nimba County District 9 is urging the Liberian government to publicly release the full details of a new $176 million health cooperation agreement with the United States, saying the country must welcome international support without compromising its sovereignty or control over sensitive health data.

In a detailed Facebook statement, Wongbe praised the magnitude of the U.S. investment -- which includes up to $125 million in direct American assistance and nearly $51 million in required Liberian co-financing -- calling the agreement a "historic" opportunity to strengthen Liberia's health systems. But he warned that transparency and public oversight are essential as the deal moves toward implementation.

"Our shared history with the United States is long, meaningful and rooted in partnership," Wongbe wrote. "But partnership does not replace responsibility."

Concerns Center on Health Data and Sovereignty

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The lawmaker's appeal comes as global scrutiny increases around what analysts describe as a new generation of bilateral health partnerships aligned with the America First Global Health Strategy. These agreements often involve digital health infrastructure, disease surveillance platforms, electronic medical records and data-sharing mechanisms that require strong national safeguards.

Liberia, Wongbe noted, lacks a comprehensive national data protection law -- a vulnerability that becomes more pronounced when foreign partners may gain access to health information or pathogen-related data.

"When an agreement involves electronic medical records, national surveillance systems or outbreak data, we must be extremely careful," he wrote. "Health data is not just numbers; it is national security, privacy, and dignity."

Regional and Global Warnings

Wongbe pointed to a High Court ruling in Kenya issued the same day, which suspended a $1.6 billion health deal between the United States and Kenya pending review of potential violations related to sovereignty and data governance. The move, he argued, should prompt Liberian officials to scrutinize their own agreement before implementation begins.

He also cited warnings from institutions including the Africa CDC, Public Citizen, Chatham House, the Center for Global Development, Georgetown University's O'Neill Institute, and the Council on Foreign Relations' Think Global Health. Those organizations have raised concerns that poorly structured health agreements may weaken African governments' control over sensitive information, introduce long-term dependencies, or create structural imbalances.

Calls for Public Disclosure and Temporary Safeguards

In his statement, Wongbe outlined three primary actions he believes the Liberian government should take:

Release the complete agreement to the public.

Wongbe said Liberians "deserve to see the entire document -- every annex, every appendix, every data-sharing clause, and any specimen-sharing arrangements if they exist."

Pause sensitive data-sharing or audit provisions until all terms are fully vetted and aligned with Liberian law.

"We should not rush to implement clauses that grant external actors privileged access to our systems or information," he said.

Develop a national framework to protect health data and guarantee Liberian ownership of electronic medical records, surveillance systems and pathogen-related information.

Wongbe said he has authored a formal letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs requesting that the full memorandum of understanding -- including all annexes -- be released immediately.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Balancing Opportunity With Oversight

The lawmaker emphasized that he supports the objectives of the U.S.-Liberia health partnership, describing it as an important step toward improving maternal health, strengthening digital systems and enhancing disease detection. But he insisted that transparency is essential to safeguarding public trust.

"Liberia's health system must improve, but not at the cost of our sovereignty," he said. "Transparency strengthens trust, and trust strengthens partnerships."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet responded publicly to the request. As the agreement moves through early stages of implementation, advocates and lawmakers are expected to continue pressing for clarity on how health data will be managed -- and who will ultimately control it.