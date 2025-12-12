Liberia: ANC, CDC, CMC, Movee Decry Arson Attack On Stand - Accuse Government of Dangerous Silence

Monrovia — Opposition political parties from across Liberia united on Thursday to condemn the pre-dawn arson attack on the headquarters of Solidarity and Trust for a New Day, known as STAND, describing it as a dangerous assault on civil liberties and a troubling signal of shrinking democratic space under the Boakai administration.

The Alternative National Congress, the Congress for Democratic Change, the Citizens Movement for Change, and the Movement for Economic Empowerment jointly addressed the nation through a press conference in Monrovia where they denounced what they termed a calculated attempt to intimidate a vocal civil society institution ahead of its planned December 17 protest.

The parties argued that the attack reflects a disturbing pattern of insecurity and intolerance and called the government's silence alarming and unacceptable.

According to the joint statement, the arson attack represents a painful reminder of a national history in which dissenting voices were branded as enemies of the state and forcibly suppressed.

The opposition leaders insisted that the government must publicly distance itself from any suspected association with the incident and immediately initiate a credible and transparent investigation supported by independent external experts. They maintained that the public's perception of potential state involvement will continue to grow unless authorities act decisively, condemning the attack and bringing perpetrators to justice.

The parties stressed that silence from the government cannot be viewed as neutral but instead risks being interpreted as complacency or complicity.

Standing in solidarity with STAND, the political parties warned that Liberia's hard-earned democratic gains must not be undermined by intimidation, lawlessness, and impunity. They stated that Liberia's democracy remains fragile and that the recent peaceful transition of power should be safeguarded, not threatened.

The leaders declared that they will not accept actions that place the country on a trajectory toward chaos and pledged to continue defending constitutional governance and civil liberties through peaceful means. They also called on the international community to closely monitor these developments and remind the government of its obligations to transparency, justice, and democratic practice.

While political pressure mounted, STAND chairman Mulbah K. Morlu personally toured the charred remains of the organization's headquarters where he placed direct responsibility for the attack on President Joseph Boakai, alleging that the incident was a state-sponsored attempt to silence civil society voices ahead of the group's planned demonstration.

Morlu said the firebombing occurred between five and six in the morning and destroyed documents, office supplies, and equipment that the group had acquired largely through grassroots contributions. He insisted that the attack was deliberate and dismissed any suggestion that it could have resulted from an electrical issue, saying the building had never experienced electrical faults since STAND leased the property. He described the destruction as calculated and meant to intimidate pro-democracy advocates.

Morlu further disclosed that the organization had suffered repeated threats in recent weeks, claiming that masked men believed to be state security operatives had made several attempts to breach the compound and had repeatedly damaged the facility's gate.

He said STAND's security guard was assaulted during an earlier incident but had returned to work after receiving medical care, noting that the guard remained committed despite the risks. Morlu explained that he reported the threats to the Liberia National Police only hours before the fire occurred and had specifically requested security protection for the compound, but no officers were deployed before the blaze engulfed the building.

The attack occurred against the backdrop of rising tension between STAND and the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC). Days earlier, the LCC had publicly appealed for a nationwide suspension of protests during the festive season, urging groups including STAND to postpone demonstrations in order to preserve calm as Liberians prepare for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Speaking for the Council, Reverend Dr Christopher Toe had warned that rallies during this period could heighten instability. STAND sharply rejected the LCC's call, accusing the religious body of losing its neutrality and aligning itself with the Boakai-Koung administration. In a reaction signed by Morlu, the group argued that the LCC had failed to speak out on the economic hardships, alleged corruption, police excesses, and threats to democratic procedure that had provoked their planned protest in the first place. Morlu insisted that the LCC's intervention lacked moral weight due to what he described as selective advocacy.

Despite the destruction of STAND's headquarters and despite the LCC's appeal for postponement, Morlu reaffirmed that the December 17 "Lead or Leave" protest will go ahead as planned. He said STAND's members remain energized and determined to proceed and promised that protesters would peacefully assemble at the grounds of the Executive Mansion to deliver their message directly to President Boakai.

Morlu emphasized that the arson attack would not deter the movement and asserted that the organization would emerge stronger and more resolute. He added that STAND is open to cooperating with any investigation into the fire but maintained that no level of intimidation will silence their advocacy.

With no government statement yet issued, pressure is mounting for authorities to break their silence and address the political and security implications of an attack that has intensified questions about the protection of dissent in a young democracy.