Liberia: RIA General Manager James K. Mulbah Joins Unity Party, Cites Progress Under President Boakai

Monrovia — James K. Mulbah, General Manager of the Roberts International Airport (RIA), has officially joined the ruling Unity Party (UP), declaring his confidence in the leadership and direction of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Mulbah made the announcement during the Unity Party's Homecoming Program, where he arrived at the party's national headquarters accompanied by a large group of supporters.

Speaking to journalists shortly after his induction, Mulbah said his decision to join the party was rooted in what he described as "visible progress" under the Boakai administration.

"From the day we gave power to His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, there are lots of things that show that the country is progressing and not retrogressing," Mulbah said.

"Not a Political Game" -- Mulbah Says His Decision Is Based on Belief and Values

Mulbah emphasized that his move was not motivated by political calculation but by a shared vision.

"My joining Unity Party today is not a political game. There is a clear manifesto of this party that I believe falls in line with my belief system--especially unity and the legacies of the party. For that reason, I'm joining today," he stated.

When asked about his future involvement in the party, he disclosed that he plans to become more active in the coming years.

"In the next three years, I am going to play a deeper role in the Unity Party. I'm not coming to be a sidewalk person but a key decision-maker. When it comes to popularity, I don't boast about it. I have been in the private sector; I have been around for a long time," he noted.

Mulbah said the Unity Party is the first political institution he has ever joined. When asked whether he has ambitions to contest for elected office, he responded: "I am a human being; I don't know the future. For now, my focus is joining the Unity Party."

Cites President Boakai's Stance on Corruption as Motivation

Mulbah said a major motivation for joining the ruling party is President Boakai's uncompromising approach toward corruption.

"The President's action on corruption is inspiring. He doesn't have friends, brothers, or sisters in his government. He looks for those who want to bring this country down, and he hunts them down," he said.

Background: From Private Sector Leadership to RIA Boss

Mulbah was appointed on February 28, 2024, by President Boakai as General Manager of the Roberts International Airport, positioning him at the center of one of Liberia's most crucial economic infrastructures.

Environmental and Private-Sector Footprint

Outside of government, Mulbah is best known as the founder and CEO of Green Cities Incorporated, Liberia's pioneering waste segregation and recycling enterprise.

Through this initiative, he has championed the Environmental sustainability, the Solid-waste management, the Organic recycling, the E-waste refurbishment, and the Youth empowerment.

His environmental leadership earned him recognition from several civil society groups, including the Liberia Solid Waste Management Association (LISWA), which once projected him as a strong candidate for Mayor of Monrovia due to his technical expertise.