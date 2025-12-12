Nigeria: Warri South Legislature Okays Renaming of Airport Road

The Legislative Arm of Warri South Local Government Council, has communicated the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Comr. Agbateyiniro Weyinmi Isaac, notifying the Local Government Boss, of its unanimous resolution, okaying the renaming of Airport Road, Warri, to Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori Way.

The House, in a letter dated December 10, 2025 and signed by the Clerk, Comr. Affor Godfrey Maku, noted that the resolution was reached during its plenary held Tuesday December 9.

The communication, stated: " With reference to the letter dated the 22nd day of October, 2025 on the above subject matter, I am directed to inform you that at the plenary of 9th December, 2025, the House unanimously resolved that Airport Road should be renamed as Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori Way in recognition of the Executive Governors' outstanding contribution to infrastructural and social-economic development in Warri South and Delta State at large."

Recall that the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Comr. Agbateyiniro Weyinmi Isaac, had on Monday October 20, disclosed that the Executive Council of Warri South Local Government, aligned with their Uvwie Local Government Council counterpart, by approving the renaming of the popular Airport Road, Warri to Sheriff Oborevwori Way.

The Warri South Local Government Boss, had made the disclosure during a break-out session of Warri South Council Exco, attended by the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Chief. Anthony Ofoni.

He explained: "The essence is to immortalize our leader, for distinguishing himself. He has criss-crossed the length and breadth of Delta State, with unprecedented projects, hence we are left with no choice, than to honour him."

"This project (renaming of Airport Road, Warri) was initiated by him (Chief Ofoni). What is left, is to erect the relevant signboards. As you're erecting yours (referring to the Uvwie LGA Chairman) at the Uvwie end, we will erect ours in the Warri South axis."

The Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Chief Anthony Ofoni, in his brief remarks, stated: "When my brother, Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Hon. Agbateyiniro Weyinmi, called me about the Airport Road, I was very happy, because without his effort, we couldn't have achieved it. I believe God's hand is on it.

"I want to commend the Warri South Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Weyinmi Isaac Agbateyiniro for having the love, it's a team work, our Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, will be very happy to see us working together."