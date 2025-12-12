Nigeria: Volleyball League - Onikeku Celebrates Customs Victory, Aims for African Supremacy

Samuel Onikeku, head of sports at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has praised the exceptional performance of the Nigeria Customs Service Women's Volleyball Team after they clinched the 2025 CGC Volleyball Premier League title with three matches remaining.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Onikeku reflected on the team's impressive journey this season, highlighting that deliberate restructuring and the inclusion of younger talents were key to their success.

"We opened a camp to transform our team. We brought in younger players, and this is the first time we have won the league with three matches to spare. Last season, the women's team secured the CGC Volleyball League title on the final day.

"I am immensely proud of the team, the coordinators, the coaches, the team managers, and the players. This achievement has been a long time coming--going through the first phase unbeaten in 10 matches and now reaching this milestone. It means a great deal, especially following our victory in Ghana."

Onikeku emphasised that despite this early triumph, the team remains focused on greater ambitions as they continue to develop a squad capable of excelling beyond domestic and regional competitions.

"As we have always stated, we want to perform well, and we are still in the process of strengthening our team. We do not wish to be merely national or regional champions. We believe Nigeria should be able to compete effectively against North African teams," he asserted.

He added that the team's long-term development strategy is expected to yield clearer results next year as preparations intensify for major continental competitions.

With the league title already secured, the Nigeria Customs team is now setting its sights on consolidating its dominance and mounting a strong challenge on the African stage.