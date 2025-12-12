Nigeria: Young Nigerians Channel Struggle Into Verse At Vic'adex Book Launch

12 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

In a vibrant celebration of art as resistance, young Nigerians packed a venue in Abuja last weekend for the launch of two poetry collections by writer Victor "Vic'Adex" Adetimilehin Inioluwa. The event highlighted how a generation is increasingly turning to poetry and performance to confront national crises.

The launch of "Poetry Has All My Pain" and "Love Through the Eyes of a Village Boy" evolved into more than a literary event; it became a communal space for expression.

The evening blended powerful poetry recitals with musical performances, offering a raw reflection on issues from insecurity and poverty to personal heartbreak and resilience.

"Young people have real stories, and we are learning to express them," Vic'Adex told the engaged audience. "I want people to know they are not alone."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His first collection, described as a "therapeutic journal," tackles social injustice and personal turmoil. The second, featuring 61 love letters written over 11 years, charts an intimate journey of affection and self-discovery. Together, they archive the complex reality of modern Nigerian youth.

"One hundred years from now, I want to be listed among those who documented what it meant to live in Nigeria at this time," the author stated, reflecting on his evolution from a "village schoolboy" to a voice for his generation.

The event culminated in an open mic session where attendees shared poems and songs born from their own experiences with unemployment, inequality, and hope.

The launch reinforced a powerful truth: despite being burdened by the nation's challenges, Nigeria's youth are boldly creating spaces to heal, critique, and envision a new future, one poem at a time.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.